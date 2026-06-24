Wild Trade Scenario Sends 49ers’ Mac Jones Back to AFC East

Veteran San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones has been the subject of trade rumors for much of this offseason. While he recently stated how much he appreciates being with the 49ers, the NFL is a business. Trades can and will happen from time to time. So, could the former Pro-Bowler still be traded at some point this year despite his comments?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes a team like the New York Jets, who neeed long-term stability at quarterback, could trade for him. In fact, Knox sees a three-team trade, which includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, as a possible scenario for the Jets getting Jones.

The San Francisco 49ers Would Acquire DK Metcalf

Here is what Knox had to say about his proposed trade that would involve the Jets getting Jones, the 49ers getting Metcalf, and the Steelers getting disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk, along with a third-round pick:

“The New York Jets, who are in a perpetual search for QB stability, should be very interested in taking a flier on Jones…The 49ers have been practically begging teams to take Aiyuk off their hands. While there hasn’t been any real trade chatter involving Metcalf, he’s been the subject of speculation ever since the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard.”

Keep in mind that this trade scenario is a little off the wall. The Steelers wouldn’t get rid of a prime player like Metcalf in favor of another receiver who hasn’t played at least 10 regular-season games in three years. Metcalf also already has a rapport with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Aiyuk would have to prove himself, and the Steelers likely don’t want to go through that.

Jones to the Jets wouldn’t be a bad move for New York. They need a quarterback who has had experience and doesn’t have baggage. The Jets did sign Geno Smith, but he is currently dealing with allegations of domestic violence. Jones would be a safer addition.

Mac Jones Could Be the Next Great Veteran QB Acquisition

It would be a surprise if Jones didn’t get another shot at being an NFL starter. He has all the makings of a signal-caller who deserves another shot. He started for three seasons in New England and took the team to the playoffs as a rookie. The former national champion at Alabama also went on to start seven games for the Jacksonville Jaguars before going 5-3 in eight starts for the Niners in 2025.

His early career is not so different from that of Baker Mayfield’s. Nor is it all that different from Sam Darnold’s, aside from the Super Bowl ring. He had some success but had to overcome some adversity. His time in San Francisco learning from head coach Kyle Shanahan could prove to be quite useful. After starting for a few years, then watching from the sidelines for a bit, he has been able to see the game from a different angle. The Jets could use that.