49ers Trade Pitch Swaps QB Mac Jones for Ex-1st Round Edge Rusher

An incredibly logical trade sits right in front of both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants and could solve their biggest problems.

The Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback after starter Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and assuming backup Jameis Winston is not going to be up to the task.

The 49ers are in desperate need of an edge rusher after a rash of injuries, including the latest to former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on Friday — a calf injury that will keep him out for 2 weeks, if not longer.

The Giants have reportedly been shopping an edge rusher and former 1st-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, in trades for a long time. The asking price is a 2nd-round pick.

The 49ers have reportedly been shopping backup quarterback and former 1st-round pick Mac Jones in trades for a long time. The asking price is a 2nd-round pick.

It’s almost too simple — the Giants need to trade Thibodeaux to the 49ers for Jones, straight up.

Mac Jones Tops List of NFL Trade Candidates

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Jones at No. 1 on his list of potential NFL trade candidates headed into Week 3.