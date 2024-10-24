49ers Starter to Plans to Wear Cast, Play Through Injury

The San Francisco 49ers need all the help they can get, and that may mean one player will return to the field while wearing a cast.

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has not played since the 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, missing significant time due to torn wrist ligaments. Initially, San Francisco was expecting him to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

However, a new update from The Athletic reporter Michael Silver states that Hufanga plans to get back on the field in a few weeks. He’ll just be wearing a cast if he does.

“Update: I spoke with @chriscabott, Hufanga’s agent. He insists that the plan is for Hufanga to try to play in a few weeks while wearing a cast. That would be a welcome development,” Silver wrote on X on October 24.

The 49ers are dealing with a plethora of injuries, and Hufanga’s is one of the most significant. San Francisco is 3-4 and in need of a boost, and a former All-Pro like Hufanga would help.

That being said, it’s certainly a gamble. For one, the Niners don’t even know if Hufanga can get to a playable state. On top of that, his performances could be hindered by the cast and he could also aggravate the injury further.

Hufanga Injury Woes Continue in 2024

While there is no doubt about Hufanga’s talent, his ability to stay healthy is a concern. The 2022 All-Pro took the NFL by storm with 4 interceptions, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles, but has had terrible injury luck in the two seasons since.

In 2023, Hufanga had nabbed another three INTs before a torn ACL in Week 11 ended his campaign. He made his return in the Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but then rolled his ankle in practice the next week.

After missing Week 4, Hufanga did suit up against the Cardinals but proceeded to tear his wrist ligaments. Now, his status is seemingly uncertain as he prepares to play with a cast.

His recent injury history is a red flag in terms of him playing through his injury. Simultaneously, San Francisco is desperate for any reinforcements at this point and Hufanga would be a major return.

49ers Lose Brandon Aiyuk

The latest in the long list of injuries for San Francisco is the recent loss of WR Brandon Aiyuk. During the Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk was sandwiched between tacklers which led to a torn ACL and a torn MCL.

Considering Aiyuk had just received a huge four-year, $120 million contract, the timing is terrible. To make matters worse, San Francisco is currently managing injuries to WR Jauan Jennings and TE George Kittle. Of course, that is not accounting for WR Deebo Samuel’s recent case of pneumonia.

The return of WR Ricky Pearsall after being shot in August is good news, but the 49ers losing Aiyuk can’t be replaced easily. Further, putting any more responsibility than necessary on a rookie recovering from such a jarring incident is not a plan 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan would prefer to move with.