49ers’ Trent Williams Makes Bold Claim About Mike Evans’ Impact in San Francisco

Looking past all the NFL training camp ‘fluff’, one might be able to assume that new San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans should be fully healthy before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Evans was never going to play in the preseason, and he’s been down this road before, as he’s entering his 13th NFL season and his first season with the 49ers after spending his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Recently, new 49ers teammate Trent Williams shared some very high praise for the new 49ers pass catcher and added that Evans could be a huge addition to the squad and help alleviate some pressure off Christian McCaffrey.

Trent Williams Sends Mike Evans Message During NFL Training Camp

One thing is certain about the 49ers offense… if All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams is protecting the QB, San Francisco will almost guaranteed have a chance in any game.

A group of ESPN reporters recently visited 49ers training camp, and here’s what Williams had to say about Mike Evans while speaking with the ESPN crew:

“I think Mike Evans is going to be the biggest benefactor for us,” Williams said. “Just because you can’t have your safeties keyes in on filling the gaps. Because you can’t leave him 50-50, you can’t leave him one-on-one. And that’s the one thing this offense in my opinion didn’t do as much, was attack downfield. Now, with the receiver room we have and having the threats we have, I don’t know if you can just have everyone zero in on [CMC].

McCaffrey is obviously going to be the focal point of the offense regardless after his tremendous 2025 season, but Trent Williams does make a great point, and even the addition of De’Zhaun Stribling should help create even more of a downfield threat.

Looking at Mike Evans Injury with the 49ers

It’s become clear that the 49ers are taking a lot of precautions with Mike Evans’ injury concern early on in camp.

USA Today reporter Marcus D. Smith recently wrote (about Evans):

“Evans was not a participant in the 49ers’ training camp practice on Aug. 8. It’s just a precautionary measure for the NFL veteran who’s dealing with a strained left quad entering his 13th season. The six-time Pro Bowler missed nine games last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and a broken clavicle.”

While 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy doesn’t have the strongest arm for a signal-caller in the NFL, he should be much more inclined to be looking downfield for Evans, who has bailed out so many QBs in his career for making questionable decisions with the football.

And back to Trent Williams, again, not many people understand (outside of 49ers analysts, insiders, and some fans) the impact that Williams has on a gridiron. He’s a freak of nature, and as long as CMC can run behind his strong blocks and Purdy keeps an eye on who Williams is blocking, San Francisco will find success on offense in 2026.