49ers Hold Tryout for Former 2nd-Round Pick in Potential Return

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-30 at Levi’s Stadium during Sunday’s Week 3 matchup. The 49ers remain undefeated at 3-0 (2-0 NFC West) and sit atop the NFC West standings.

However, the 49ers suffered another injury to their wide receiver room. Veteran WR Mike Evans was carted off the field after sustaining a rib injury in the second quarter. Evans was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

QB Brock Purdy still shined without his star receiver. Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns. TE George Kittle led the team in receptions (6) and yards (82).

49ers Hold Tryout For WR Dante Pettis Amid Injuries

The 49ers held a tryout for former 49er WR Dante Pettis on Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Update: The 49ers officially signed WR Dante Pettis, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

The 49ers’ WR room is decimated with injuries. So a potential return to San Francisco for Pettis could make sense for both sides.

Pettis was not the only player the 49ers held a tryout for on Tuesday.

Maiocco listed the following players who tried out for the 49ers:

WR: Brenden Rice, Malik Turner, Brady Boyd, Quentin Skinner.

DB: Cobee Bryant, Corey Ballentine, Sam Webb.

QB: Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

49ers WR Injuries This Season

Former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall underwent season-ending surgery this offseason.

Rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling expects to miss roughly 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for a deltoid ligament rupture he suffered in Week 1 against the LA Rams.

Lastly, veteran WR Demarcus Robinson was placed on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco already signed Brandin Cooks to their practice squad on Sep. 23. Cooks was not activated for their Week 3 game.

Looking at Dante Pettis’ Career

The 49ers selected Pettis in the second round (No. 44) of the 2018 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie campaign, however, his time in San Francisco proved short-lived.

The Washington product recorded 27 receptions for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns in his rookie year. Over the next two seasons, however, his production dropped sharply, managing just 15 catches for 185 yards in 18 games.

The 49ers eventually waived the WR during the 2020 season.

Pettis spent time with the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints in the last 5 seasons.

He recorded 9 receptions for 127 yards in 8 games with the Saints last season.

Latest Mike Evans Injury Status

After appearing to suffer a serious rib injury during Week 3, the 49ers received great news on Mike Evans’ health status heading into Week 4.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Evans’ injury “should not be long term” and that he has “gotta see how it goes throughout the week.”

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard wrote on X (on Sep. 28): “Kyle Shanahan says Trent Williams ‘should be good to go by Thursday,’ and he says that Mike Evans (ribs) and Dre Greenlaw (quad) ‘are in the same boat.” GREAT news times 3 for the 49ers.”

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on X (on Sep. 28): “Mike Evans is considered day-to-day.”