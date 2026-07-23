49ers Bring UFL MVP Quarterback in for Closer Look Before Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers might not be done tinkering with their roster in the days leading up to the start of training camp.

“UFL MVP quarterback Jack Plummer will work out for the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow, and has a scheduled workout with the Miami Dolphins next week, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Rookies reported to camp for the 49ers on July 18, and veterans report on July 25 at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California.

“UFL MVP Jack Plummer will be working out with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins,” UFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Plummer led the UFL in passing yards (2,188) — and only threw one interception compared to 17 touchdowns across 10 regular season games with the Orlando Storm.”

Plummer, 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, earned high praise from Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden midway through the UFL season, when Gruden predicted he would earn UFL MVP honors.

“He’s seeing the field great,” Gruden said on April 22. “You can design a lot of bootlegs, and (Plummer) can throw the ball accurately on the move … this guy is playing his ass off.”

Jack Plummer: 6 Seasons at 3 Different Colleges

Plummer, as has become the trend for this generation of college football players, spent time at multiple colleges looking for the right fit.

Ranked as a 3-star recruit out of Gilbert (Arizona) High School, Plummer started his career off with 4 seasons at Purdue, where he was the starter for the final 3 games of the 2020 season and the 1st 4 games of the 2021 season before he was benched in favor of current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Plummer threw for 3,119 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 2022 at Cal, then threw for 3,204 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2023 at Louisville while leading his team to a 10-4 record.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Plummer would end up as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation — he signed with the Carolina Panthers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Tall pocket passer whose accuracy and ball placement will be directly tied to the pressure he has to face,” Zierlein wrote. “Plummer can deliver accurate throws on possession tosses and three-step drops, but his delivery and release quickness might not be able to beat ball-hawking defensive backs on the next level. He lacks ideal pocket mobility and poise when it gets hot in the kitchen and he fails to take command of games consistently enough.”

Plummer spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Panthers and was promoted to the active roster late in the season. He was out of football in 2025 before catching on with the Orlando Storm for the 2026 season.

49ers Might Shake Things Up at Backup QB

The 49ers are in an interesting situation at backup quarterback, where they have arguably the NFL’s top backup in former 1st-round pick Mac Jones, who stepped in and went 5-3 as the starter in 2025 while Brock Purdy was sidelined with injuries.

Depending on how things shake out at training camp around the NFL, Jones might also be the NFL’s most valuable trade asset in a month or so — something the 49ers need to consider if they might be able to get back a 2nd-round pick in exchange for him.

“If a starting quarterback goes down, you would have to believe that their 1st call is to the San Francisco 49ers for Mac Jones,” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer said on July 2. “You would have to think that would be the 1st call that they make. This is a guy who played very well in the most popular (offensive system) used around the NFL, which is the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan system. And he operated very well when Brock Purdy was out. He’s cheap. He signed a roughly 2-year, $8 million deal before last season, so he’s on the books for just about $4.6 million this year. Now the 49ers won’t give him away, but if a team is forced to make that trade, they might even overpay for Mac Jones.”