49ers Get More Bad News at Wide Receiver Before Broncos Game

Just days after rejoining the San Francisco 49ers, Dante Pettis is already dealing with an injury of his own.

Pettis Hurt in Thursday’s Practice

Pettis suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s session, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed. The timing complicates things for San Francisco’s already thin receiver room. If Mike Evans can’t play Sunday, the 49ers will likely elevate Malik Turner from the practice squad instead, unless Pettis recovers in time.

Pettis signed with San Francisco’s practice squad just last week, reuniting with the franchise that drafted him in 2018. Shanahan had denied any past issue between the two, framing Pettis’s departure years ago as simply how things worked out rather than any real conflict.

49ers’ Full Injury Report

San Francisco ruled out defensive tackle James Thompson Jr., defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive end Mykel Williams for Sunday. Evans, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive end Keion White and linebacker Jaden Dugger are all listed as questionable. Shanahan confirmed Dugger suffered a shoulder injury in the same Thursday practice that sidelined Pettis.

Evans Plans to Play Through Rib Injury

Evans remains a game-time decision with his rib injury. Shanahan praised his toughness heading into the matchup. “He’s definitely a lot tougher than me,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully, he’s got a shot.” Evans told reporters he intends to play through the pain using a compression shirt with built-in padding, a method he’s used before for a similar injury. “It was brutal to play through, but it’s something that I can do,” Evans said.

Other 49ers Notes

Brandin Cooks is set to make his 49ers debut Sunday. Shanahan praised his quick transition into the offense. “He’s had a good two weeks,” Shanahan said. “Came in last week, right away, learning the stuff. I thought it was good last week, and even better this week the more comfortable he looks. Excited to have him here.”

Christian Kirk remains on track for a possible return to practice in roughly two weeks, though Shanahan isn’t expecting him back next week.