Former Super Bowl Champion Hypes Up 2026 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are on the cusp of what could be the team’s best season in over three decades. After the additions of Mike Evans, Osa Odighizuwa, and Christian Kirk this offseason, San Francisco looks primed to contend for a Super Bowl. This is especially the case if the team can stay healthy.

While appearing on Good Morning Football on Monday, former Super Bowl champion and current analyst Willie Colon chatted about the state of the Niners heading into the 2026 season. In fact, he believes that they are going to be big-time Super Bowl contenders this year.

Willie Colon Is Very High on the San Francisco 49ers

Here is what Colon had to say about his thoughts on the 49ers as they look to bring home a Super Bowl for the first time in 32 years:

“I think people need to stop sleeping on the Niners. I like who they are. I like how they are built. I like that they are scrappy. They’re not afraid to go on the road and hand you an L. They can damn sure hand you an L at home. So, I’m all about the Niners this year. I think they’re going to be big-time.”

The 49ers squad has a lot to hang its hat on. Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy is a top-10 quarterback. Veteran pass-catchers in Evans and Kirk will bring plenty of experience to the wide receiver room in the Bay Area after the team moved on from receivers such as Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will have another year with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Other All-Pro performers, who were injured last year, such as tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and EDGE Nick Bosa, could each come back hungrier.

49ers Look to Finally Break Through

The 49ers are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. In the 1980s and 1990s, they emerged as champions consistently. Since they last won the Super Bowl over 30 years ago, however, it has been tough sledding. The organization has reached three Super Bowls, each within the last 15 years. Unfortunately for the Faithful, the team has been unable to bring a Lombardi back to Santa Clara.

However, after winning at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons, the Super Bowl window with this current core is still open. In three of the last five seasons, the 49ers have reached at least the NFC Championship game. With the experience that is on the roster and with the organization’s recent track record, a Super Bowl win should be the clear goal for the 2026 season. If Shanahan can find a way to guide his team to a title run, he, along with the entire roster, will be remembered for the rest of time.