Seahawks Get Blunt Response on Latest Pending Sale Report

Over the last few days, there have been multiple reports regarding the pending sale of the Seattle Seahawks. The latest report came from NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio, who offered details on when this sale could finally go through, but didn’t mention any candidate.

After Florio’s latest report on the situation, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard said he began asking around to see if there was anything else to learn.

“I was trying to get some scoop and some details, and it was pretty tight-lipped,” Huard said on the June 15 edition of “Brock and Salk” (h/t Seattle Sports). “But there were enough things said and just kind of rumblings that I would co-sign on that. I think this is not going to play out through the season. You don’t want that.”

Recently, the Seahawks held a Super Bowl ring celebration night on June 11. Huard said it felt like a “final get-together” for the front office under President of Football Operations John Schneider and team chair Jody Allen, the sister of Paul Allen, who has overseen the franchise since his death in 2018.

“You wanted Thursday night to be the final salvo,” Huard added. “And you saw the pictures of Jody, John – you saw John wearing his Paul Allen T-shirt. Like, there it is. There’s our final get-together, Kumbaya, love each other, celebrate, go out in a way that very few have ever gotten to go out on top. And then you want the new owner to come in.”

Seattle’s Pending Sale Needs to Get Done Over the Summer

Moreover, Huard agrees with the information in Florio’s report that it would be in the interest of all parties involved to complete a sale over the summer months to ensure that a new owner is in place by the start of the 2026 season, ushering in a new era.

“Not a lot of football business goes down the next two to three weeks,” Huard said. “It’s actually in the calendar, the time for players and staff and coaches and management to get away. And they’re getting away all over the globe. …

“You come back in mid-July and got a couple weeks to get training camp ready to roll. And yeah, I think you would like this [sale] certainly done before kickoff against the New England Patriots [in Week 1 on Sept. 9].”

Could Todd Boehly Be a Serious Suitor for the Seahawks?

The report from Florio comes after Semafor’s Liz Hoffman reported on June 9 that billionaire financier Todd Boehly is weighing a bid for the team.

“Boehly has approached potential partners including Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter, with whom he jointly owns the Lakers and Chelsea soccer club, and Middle East investors about teaming up on a bid for the Seahawks, people familiar with the matter said,” Hoffman wrote.

“The Seahawks could fetch as much as $9 billion, which would shatter the record price for an NFL team, the people said. That would top the $6 billion sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023 and rival the $10 billion sale of the Lakers last year for the biggest sale of any sports team.”

As mentioned, Boehly already has a profile of teams that includes Chelsea Football Club, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and other professional sports teams.

Moreover, in the same report, Hoffman noted that a spokesman for Boehly and a representative for Walter both declined to comment.