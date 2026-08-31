Seahawks GM Gets Blunt on Trevon Diggs Decision After Roster Cuts

On Aug. 30, the Seattle Seahawks decided to cut Trevon Diggs as part of trimming their roster to 53 players. Nonetheless, the Seahawks intend to sign the former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback to the practice squad.

Diggs played in Seattle’s final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded one tackle and one interception. After the roster cutdown deadline, Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke to the media and explained why they made this decision.

“[Diggs] came in a little bit late and he’s kind of just getting going,” Schneider told reporters on Aug. 30 regarding their decision to cut Diggs and sign him to the practice squad.

“He’s just getting ramped up, as you saw the other night. Just getting his legs under him, but he feels confident, and we’re excited to get him going and see how far he can take this thing. He’s really bought into the culture.”

Last season with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Diggs played 457 snaps on defense, leading to a 59.8 overall PFF defensive grade.

The veteran cornerback allowed a 157.2 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks and surrendered 16 receptions in coverage. Moreover, he contributed 25 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations, 11 stops, one total pressure, and four missed tackles.

John Schneider on Seahawks’ CB Depth

Moreover, Schneider shared his thoughts on the cornerback depth after the team signed players like Terrion Arnold (and potentially Diggs to the practice squad) during training camp to bolster the position.

“Feel solid about it, but it’s like this, that position is like you can never have enough guys all the way through, and we’ve been in spots before where we’ve been stuck where we’re signing a guy to the practice squad, two weeks here, elevating,” Schneider added.

“We want to be able to have guys that are in the system for a long time that the coaches feel comfortable about playing in games.”

Trevon Diggs on His Performance in the Preseason Finale

After returning to the field on Aug. 28, Diggs spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on his performance against the Chiefs.

“I think it was what I expected,” Diggs said postgame. “I feel like you put the work in, you can reap the benefits of it. It’s been a blessing to be a part of the Seahawks and just getting this opportunity and making sure that I make the most of it.

“… I feel I got the jitters out; I haven’t played in, what, seven months since I put on equipment and just been flying around and going against someone else [and] I only had two practices, so just getting out there and getting the natural football feeling, getting that feeling back. It felt good.”

It will be interesting to see when the Seahawks feel that Diggs is ready for live game action (should he get signed to the practice squad) and elevate him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster during the season. Whether it’s injury or the poor play of others, the veteran cornerback will have an opportunity to show that he can still be a reliable piece in the secondary in the league.