Trey McBride Doesn’t Hold Back on Seahawks’ Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks make life challenging for any opponent, especially under head coach Mike Macdonald, thanks to a relentless pass rush that helped them win a Super Bowl last season. However, Seattle also has a major advantage: Its home crowd.

Behind the 12s, the Seahawks eliminated the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the Super Bowl. Moreover, for opposing teams, a trip to Lumen Field isn’t an ideal one for any player.

On the June 30 edition of “Bussin’ With The Boys,” Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride shared that he isn’t a fan of playing in Seattle due to the impact the crowd has on opposing teams.

“That’s a tough place to play,” McBride said about playing as a visitor at Lumen Field. “Their defense is a bunch of s— talkers. They have a really good team, too. I feel like every time we go to Seattle, it’s such a hostile environment.

“Lumen Field is such a cool place to play, and they’ve gotten the best of us the last couple of times. So it’d be nice to get back on the winning side, for sure.”

Last season, Arizona’s annual visit to Seattle was a 44-22 win for the Seahawks, with the defense recording five sacks. It will be interesting to see if Seattle can record another lopsided victory over the Cardinals this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Mike Florio Issues Message to Whoever Buys the Seahawks

While the 12s will be at Lumen Field to make life difficult for any visiting team, changes are on the horizon for the Seahawks. The franchise remains pending sale, with the team expected to go to the highest bidder as part of the ownership transition.

Nonetheless, whoever ends up being the highest bidder for the Seahawks, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio sent a clear message to the front office to let them work in peace, especially coming off a Super Bowl.

“If I’m a Seahawks fan, I am hoping like hell that the high bidder is someone who knows to leave it alone and let it continue to operate the way it currently is,” Florio said in a June 30 YouTube video.

“John Schneider has been there a long time, and he’s doing an excellent job. Don’t get in his way. The rest of the organization is running perfectly. Don’t get in their way. Will the owner do that? Because when you own the team, you can do whatever you want.”

Pending Sale Process Remains Tight Lipped

On June 13, Florio reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, that a sale is expected to be finalized shortly before the 2026 season begins in early September. If that happens, it would mark the start of a new era as the Seahawks open the season on Sept. 9.

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard recently said he’s been checking with people close to the situation to learn more about the status of the pending sale.

“I was trying to get some scoop and some details, and it was pretty tight-lipped,” Huard said on the June 15 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “But there were enough things said and just kind of rumblings that I would co-sign on that. I think this is not going to play out through the season. You don’t want that.”