Insider Sends Clear Message Amid Seahawks Pending Sale

The Seattle Seahawks‘ pending sale is becoming slightly clearer ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times and Bloomberg News reported that the first round of bids was due on June 29.

Moreover, Condotta summarized that the three groups have already emerged as potential bidders. One is led by Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal, who serve as alternate governors of the Boston Celtics.

Vinod Khosla, a minority owner of the San Francisco Giants, heads another. The third is led by billionaire Todd Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the chairman and owner of Chelsea Football Club.

Nonetheless, whoever ends up being the highest bidder for the Seahawks, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio sent a clear message to the front office to let them work in peace, especially coming off a Super Bowl.

“If I’m a Seahawks fan, I am hoping like hell that the high bidder is someone who knows to leave it alone and let it continue to operate the way it currently is,” Florio said in a June 30 YouTube video.

“John Schneider has been there a long time, and he’s doing an excellent job. Don’t get in his way. The rest of the organization is running perfectly. Don’t get in their way. Will the owner do that? Because when you own the team, you can do whatever you want.”

Will New Seattle Ownership Want Their Own People?

Moreover, whoever buys the team could decide to shake up the front office and bring in people the new ownership trusts, rather than relying on those they inherited through this sale process, despite those working in Seattle having that Super Bowl-winning experience.

“If you’re a Seahawks fan, you need to be hoping beyond hope that they ultimately sell the team to someone who will say, ‘Hey, things are going pretty well here; I’m not going to mess it up,'” Florio noted.

“‘I’m not going to use this as a platform for hiring a bunch of my friends and colleagues who would love to work for the Seahawks because I trust these people, and I don’t know the people I’m inheriting. I’d rather put people in these jobs that I trust. Trust is a big part of it.'”

Brock Huard on What He’s Hearing on Seahawks Pending Sale

On June 13, Florio reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, that a sale is expected right before the 2026 season starts in early September. As a result, that would allow for a new era to begin when the Seahawks kick off the new campaign on Sept. 9.

Recently, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard shared that he’s asking those close to the situation about what’s transpiring with this pending sale.

“I was trying to get some scoop and some details, and it was pretty tight-lipped,” Huard said on the June 15 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “But there were enough things said and just kind of rumblings that I would co-sign on that. I think this is not going to play out through the season. You don’t want that.”