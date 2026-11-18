Maxx Crosby can admit when he’s been fooled, which is exactly what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock did to him on the game-sealing run on Sunday.

On first down, Crosby dropped Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet for a loss, leaving Seattle with second-and-11 from its own 18 with 1:55 left. On the next snap, Crosby followed Charbonnet again. This time, Lock kept the ball and ran 15 yards up the left sideline for a first down. The Raiders used their final timeout with 1:44 remaining, but three kneel-downs sealed Seattle’s 21-13 win.

“He made a great play and I give him credit for it. He faked the (expletive) out of all of us, especially me. That (expletive), I thought for sure they were running away from me. They had been doing it damn near all game,” Crosby said on his podcast, The Rush. “That’s part of the game. You have to tip your cap. He got me on that one.”

Crosby also praised Lock after the game.

“He’s a really good player. He was a 2019 guy. I played him in college, and we played each other a lot when he was in Denver,” Crosby said. “So, a guy that I got a lot of respect for. He’s done it. He’s been doing it for a long time. So, Drew’s a hell of a player and a really underrated competitor. He loves playing and going out there and trying to make plays. So, I respect him.”

Drew Lock Made His Two Touchdown Throws on the Move

The threat of a handoff was real all afternoon. Charbonnet ran for 94 yards on 20 carries, and rookie Jadarian Price scored his first NFL touchdown on a 12-yard run that put Seattle ahead early in the third quarter.

And Lock did some of his best work when he got outside the pocket. On third-and-15 in the first quarter, Lock escaped pressure to his left and pulled up just shy of the line of scrimmage. That gave Cooper Kupp time to cross the back of the end zone, where he slid to catch a 34-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7-7.

Lock went left again in the third quarter after Jaxon Smith-Njigba slipped coming out of his route. JSN got up, broke deep and Lock found him for a 71-yard touchdown. Smith-Njigba finished with a season-high 171 yards.

Seahawks Expect Sam Darnold Back After the Bye

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. He lost two fumbles but finished with a career-best 158.0 passer rating. Seattle has won all three of his starts this season and the opener against New England, when he took over after Sam Darnold went down on the first drive.

Darnold has missed the past two games with rib and quadriceps injuries. On Monday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald made clear where Lock stands once Darnold is healthy.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald told Seattle Sports 710 AM.

The Seahawks enter their bye at 6-4. Macdonald said the team is optimistic Darnold can get a full week of practice ahead of the Nov. 29 rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.