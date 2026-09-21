Seahawks’ Drew Lock Opens Up With Vulnerable Message After Beating Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold in the starting lineup during Week 2. But that wasn’t much of a problem for the Seahawks.

Behind backup Drew Lock, the Seahawks scored the final 24 points of Sunday’s game to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-7. Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns.

It was one of Lock’s best games of his career. It was also his first victory as a starter since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign.

With that personal milestone, Lock received questions about his personal growth as a backup signal-caller over the last few years. The quarterback opened up about that personal growth to the media.

“I think it’s … emotional maturity mixed with learning a lot of football. The longer you’re in it, the more you learn, I’d like to say the better you get to go out and play,” Lock said. “But having the emotional maturity from where I was in those three years in Denver to where we are now, I’m absolutely a different person.

“Husband, father of two babies. Lost my father in the last year. You feel yourself grow up off the field, and me personally, I can feel myself grow on the football field from it. Become a man.”

Through two games this season, Lock has completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards. He’s averaged 8.79 yards per pass with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

QB Drew Lock Shines for Seahawks

Getty Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock opened up on his personal growth after leading his team to a victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Lock didn’t get credit for the victory in Week 1 since Darnold started the game. But if not for the 29-year-old backup, the Seahawks wouldn’t be 2-0.

Seattle took care of business on the road against a division foe thanks in large part to Lock’s second half. Lock was 10 for 12 with 72 yards and two touchdowns after halftime in Week 2.

Lock is just 11-18 as a starter in the NFL. But he accumulated 13 of those losses in his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Over two different stints with the Seahawks since 2023, Lock is 2-1, and again, that doesn’t count the victory versus the Patriots in Week 1 this year.

Another Highly Drafted QB Reaching Potential With Seahawks

Getty Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Drew Lock nd Sam Darnold

It shouldn’t be all that surprising that Seattle is the place Lock is reaching his potential. The Seahawks have become a haven for reclamation project quarterbacks in recent years.

First, Geno Smith rectified his career with an opportunity to start after the Russell Wilson trade. Then last season, Darnold continued the development he started with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, going 14-3 as a starter again and winning the Super Bowl.

Lock won’t be able to win the starting job in Seattle. But he said it himself — he’s a different quarterback, different man since coming to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are all the better for it. Darnold might be back sooner rather than later, but Seattle clearly has the ideal quarterback to lead the team through Darnold’s absence.