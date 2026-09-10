Seahawks’ Drew Lock Gets Real About Replacing Injured Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks had to count on backup QB Drew Lock to get the 13-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sept. 9 at Lumen Field. Lock came in and went 16-for-22 on his pass attempts, leading to 187 passing yards, one touchdown, and a QB rating of 113.3.

After the win over the Patriots, Lock spoke to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and shared the mindset he needed to bring in cold off the bench as the team needed to go all four quarters after Sam Darnold suffered an injured hip in the opening series.

“It’s the same thing every week,” Lock said after the win over the Patriots on Sept. 9. “I don’t know when my number’s going to get called. I’ve done everything up to this point, from elementary school, middle school, high school, college, to be ready for moments like this. It’d be a shame if I wasn’t ready. Prep, prep, prep. Be ready like it’s going to be the first drive, which it ironically ended up being tonight.

“But man, take care of the football. I know what kind of defense we have. I know the weapons we have on offense. Take care of the football. Put it in these guys’ hands. Let them make plays, and we’ll see what the scoreboard looks like at the end of it.”

Lock leaned on star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had eight receptions on 11 targets for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown. The touchdown connection came in the fourth quarter with Lock and Smith-Njigba connecting on a 45-yard play that ended up in the end zone.

Drew Lock Praises Seahawks Defense

Moreover, the Seahawks didn’t need Lock to go out and light up the scoresheet. He took care of the football, made plays when needed, and let the Seattle defense do what they do best: Frustrate the opponent.

The Seahawks defense sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye three times and picked him off three times too, with all the interceptions coming in the fourth quarter. Lock shared his thoughts on the defensive unit that gave them a chance to put up points and get the win.

“It’s fantastic,” Lock added. “Knowing that, in my opinion, you’ve got the best defense in the world on the other side of the ball, not only on game days, but also in practice, going up against those guys all camp, it just makes you better.

“It makes you better all around and yes, three-and-outs, the penalties, we’ve got to get that fixed. But, man, the confidence that defense gives us to be able to go out, keep punching, keep playing, knowing they’ve got our backs, is huge.”

Mike Macdonald Gets Strong Reaction for Defensive Masterclass

Meanwhile, former wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn’t hold back his thoughts on Macdonald’s defensive masterclass in limiting the Patriots offense.

“No A.J. Brown, no TreVeyon Henderson, and those are their two game breakers,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Sept. 9 edition of “Speakeasy.” “Those are the two guys that can make something out of nothing. And so without those guys, it’s tough, and we saw that. But you got Mike Macdonald, man. Defensively, he’s the s–t.

“He plays that match defense, and guys really know what they’re doing. So he’s doing a great job, and the assistant coaches are doing a great job of teaching the guys when we’re matching, what we’re matching, and how we pass things off. They just do a really good job of understanding what he wants.”