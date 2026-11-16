Fernando Mendoza Gets Honest on Seahawks After Spoiled Debut

The Seattle Seahawks spoiled Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL start, and the Las Vegas Raiders rookie didn’t hesitate to give credit to the defense that made his afternoon miserable.

Mendoza was sacked six times in a 21-13 loss Sunday, as a promising start gave way to a frustrating afternoon against Mike Macdonald’s defense.

“Coach (Mike) Macdonald, he was playing chess, and he fooled me,” Mendoza said. “I need to be better, be more composed in the pocket.”

The No. 1 overall pick took over after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week. His first assignment came against a Seattle defense that entered Sunday allowing the fewest total yards and passing yards in the NFL.

Mendoza wasn’t looking to dwell on the beating.

“It’s good to get punched in the face, cause now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn,” he said.

Seahawks Defense Takes Over After Raiders’ Fast Start

Mendoza initially gave the Raiders reason for optimism. He finished their opening possession with a 10-yard touchdown run, taking advantage of a short field following a Drew Lock fumble.

Las Vegas scored on its first two drives and led 10-7 at halftime. The Raiders also converted their first five third-down opportunities before Seattle began closing off their options.

The Seahawks forced seven consecutive punts, including five straight three-and-outs after halftime. Las Vegas finished with 163 total yards, managing just 27 in the second half.

Mendoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards without a touchdown or interception. He added 22 rushing yards on six attempts, but the Raiders also lost tight end Brock Bowers to an ankle injury.

“It wasn’t the experience that the team wanted or that I wanted,” Mendoza said. “But it’s a great opportunity to learn and get better.”

Devon Witherspoon accounted for two of Seattle’s six sacks. Mendoza put the blame on himself.

“A lot of the sacks today, if not all of them, were on me, not any on the offensive line,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lock threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns. A 12-yard touchdown run by Jadarian Price put Seattle ahead in the third quarter before Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score that extended the lead to 21-10.

Seahawks Offer Encouraging Assessment of Fernando Mendoza

Despite the rough debut, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones saw enough from Mendoza to come away optimistic about his future in the league.

“I think he’s going to be good. I think he can play football,” Jones said from his locker after the game, via Gregg Bell. “His decision-making is good. Tough first start but I believe he’s going to be able to play very long in this league.”

Jones said Seattle found opportunities to bring pressure as the game developed. He noted the unit didn’t necessarily play Mendoza differently because it was his first start.

“We did what we did all game. We weren’t pressuring him just cause he’s a rookie. The way he was getting the ball out and doing certain routes, it presented itself,” Jones said. “That’s what the key was.”

Seattle improved to 6-4 entering its bye week. Mendoza and the 4-6 Raiders face another difficult assignment next Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos.