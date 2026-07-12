Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Lands Blockbuster Seahawks Message

The Seattle Seahawks addressed the loss of Boye Mafe by bringing in veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. during the offseason. Even with Fowler in the mix, the Seahawks could still explore another addition if they want to build one of the NFL’s deeper edge-rushing groups.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has become a player to watch in trade speculation. With the New York Giants‘ crowded edge rotation, the former first-round pick could find himself on the outside looking in, making him a potential option for teams searching for pass-rushing help.

Last season for the Giants, Thibodeaux posted a 66.0 overall PFF defensive grade. He played 494 total snaps while recording 32 total pressures, three sacks, 23 hurries, and six hits. Moreover, he registered 20 solo tackles.

With the 2026 NFL season nearing, Seahawks on SI’s Jeremy Brener put out three dream trade scenarios for Seattle before Week 1. One of the names on the list is Thibodeaux as the Seahawks could add even more depth to their relentless pass rush, which leans on depth over names.

“The Giants could be looking to move on from former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux this offseason as he plays out the final year of his contract,” Brener wrote in a July 11 article.

“The Giants have invested heavily in premium pass rushers over the past couple of years, selecting Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese in the top five of the last two drafts. On top of that, the team signed Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 campaign, so the team has an excess of top-tier pass rushers.”

Could Seattle Get the Most Out of Kayvon Thibodeaux?

A trade for Thibodeaux would be a low-risk, high-reward move for Seattle. The Giants pass rusher could use a change of scenery, and perhaps Macdonald might be the guy to help the player reach his potential.

Any team considering trading for Thibodeaux will be hoping to get back to his 2023 version, when he recorded 11.5 sacks.

“The Seahawks could look for an upgrade in that position, and they could get a trial run for Thibodeaux before figuring out if he’s worth signing on beyond 2026,” Brener added in his article.

Seahawks Continue to Be Potential Landing Spot for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Recently, the Seahawks were named an ideal landing spot for Thibodeaux, who might be the odd man out. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Giants should trade former first-rounder before the 2026 NFL season begins.

“The Giants have an embarrassment of riches among their edge-defenders,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “Brian Burns and Abdul Carter form an explosive pair, with this year’s fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese, capable of playing off-ball and on the edge.

“Sooner or later, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the odd man out. The Giants can maximize the 2022 first-round pick’s value by trading him sooner rather than later.”

It will be worth watching whether the Seahawks pursue Thibodeaux to add even more firepower to their pass rush. The unit may not feature many household names, but its depth and constant pressure helped the team consistently get after quarterbacks last season.