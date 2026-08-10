Insider Reveals Seahawks’ True Thoughts on Terrion Arnold After Free Agent Visit

The Seattle Seahawks know that they are going to have their work cut out for them in 2026 after winning Super Bowl LX last season. With that in mind, the front office is continuing to explore potential upgrades that could be made to their roster, which is why they recently brought former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold to town for a free agent visit.

Arnold got cut by the Lions after some concerning legal allegations involving him emerged, but if Week 1 were tomorrow, Arnold could conceivably suit up for a new team if he were to find one. The Seahawks were one of several teams to show interest in Arnold, but it doesn’t sound like they are sold on him just yet.

Seahawks Don’t Appear Set to Sign Terrion Arnold Anytime Soon

The Lions selected Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the hope being that he could become a lockdown corner on the outside for them. Arnold flashed his potential during his two seasons with the team, but injuries limited him to just eight games last season.

It’s his off-field concerns that prompted Detroit to abruptly move on from him, though. Arnold is facing some serious charges, which include kidnapping and robbery, that could lead to him facing time behind bars if he is found guilty. For the time being, though, he still is eligible to suit up in the NFL as his legal process unfolds.

Arnold still has a lot of upside, and Seattle could conceivably use an upgrade at cornerback, as Josh Jobe has endured his fair share of struggles to begin his career. And yet, while the Seahawks brought Arnold in, it doesn’t sound like a signing is imminent, as they are still working through the details of his off-field issues and his release from the Lions.

“As for Arnold’s visit in Seattle I was told, ‘seems like a good kid and like he wants another chance. We’ll see what happens,'” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported in a post on X. “The source added, at the time, it was their understanding some info was still being gathered on the corner recently released by the Lions.”

Should the Seahawks Sign Terrion Arnold?

There are pros and cons when it comes to a potential deal for Arnold. For starters, he would only really be able to get a deal for a veteran’s minimum at this point, so he isn’t going to cost his new team all that much in the financial department. And again, he’s a skilled player at a premium position in the NFL, which explains why teams are checking in on him.

Arnold has visited a couple of other teams in addition to the Seahawks, and he may line up a few more in the coming days. In a unique twist, Arnold may end up holding the cards when it comes to deciding where he plays, which could take the suspense out of the situation for Seattle. Right now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a fit here, but anything can happen in the NFL, so Arnold’s status is something that bears watching.