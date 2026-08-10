Former Lions First-Round Pick Visits Saints After Recent Release

The Detroit Lions knew entering training camp that their secondary would be in rough shape. Not only are both of their starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, recovering from injuries, but former first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold was released by the team this offseason amid some serious legal concerns.

Arnold is facing eight felony charges currently in relation to an incident that took place back in February, and if he’s convicted, he could spend a long time behind bars. However, teams are still showing interest in Arnold now that he’s a free agent, even with these off-field issues hovering over him. After visiting with both the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, Arnold is now reportedly set to visit with the New Orleans Saints.

Terrion Arnold Set to Visit With Saints After Lions Release

Detroit selected Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he quickly managed to flash his potential. As a rookie, Arnold picked up 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups, but he struggled with injuries in 2025, as he appeared in only eight games for the Lions. Still, he was viewed as a key piece of the defense as the team prepared for the new season.

Instead, concerning allegations arose regarding Arnold over the offseason. Arnold is being accused of retaliating against three victims after $250,000 in items were stolen from a property he rented in Florida by luring them to an apartment and kidnapping them, where he and several other co-defendants held them at gunpoint and assaulted them.

As of right now, there are a lot of questions surrounding Arnold and his potential availability for the 2026 campaign. That isn’t stopping teams from showing interest in him, with the Saints being the latest team to bring him in for a visit to see if they can get a little more clarity on this incident and whether or not it would be worth it to take a flier on Arnold and sign him.

“After a visit with the Seahawks, former Lions CB Terrion Arnold will meet with the Saints, per sources,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “Arnold has visited the Texans and other teams are trying to vet him and a February incident that resulted in eight felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery.”

Could Lions Regret Moving on From Terrion Arnold?

The allegations against Arnold are serious, and the Lions wasted no time moving on from him once they came to light. However, he still is eligible to play in the NFL, and while his trial is certainly worth monitoring, it’s fair to wonder if Detroit will regret its decision to part ways with Arnold, especially if another team comes in and scoops him up in free agency.

Right now, D.J. Reed, Keith Abney II, and Roger McCreary are leading the way at the cornerback position, but if Arnold was in town, he would be starting alongside Reed. There’s no doubt Arnold’s situation is a tough one to manage, and while the Lions are right to stick by their decision to get rid of him, it would be pretty crushing to see him contribute for another team in 2026 if he manages to find a new home for himself.