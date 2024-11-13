Seahawks Insider Urges Team to ‘Kick Tires’ on Released Bears Lineman

After starting the season 3-0, the Seattle Seahawks are now in the NFC West basement, looking up at two division rivals—the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals—that are on win streaks.

Seattle needs to urgently do something to change their fortunes, starting with the offensive line. With injuries and inconsistent play plaguing this position, adding a seasoned guard could boost the team in both pass protection and run blocking.

Right now, the line struggles to keep defenders out of the backfield, forcing quarterback Geno Smith to rush his throws and limiting opportunities for big plays downfield. On the ground, a solid guard could also open up more running lanes for Kenneth Walker III, allowing the offense to establish a more potent, balanced attack.

Corbin K. Smith, Seahawks’ beat writer for Sports Illustrated, tweeted on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Seattle “absolutely should be kicking tires” on guard Nate Davis should he clear waivers.

Don’t want to claim that contract, but Seahawks absolutely should be kicking tires if he clears waivers IMO. https://t.co/AqcTlsgxBW — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 13, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

From Titans to Bears to Waivers: Nate Davis’ Journey in the NFL

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears released Davis, a former third-round draft pick. Davis was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 82 in the 2019 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 54 starts. According to Pro Football Reference, Davis played nearly 100 percent of offensive snaps with the Titans.

Quickly establishing himself as a starting guard, Davis became known for his powerful run-blocking, which was crucial to the Titans’ run-heavy offense anchored by Derrick Henry. His physicality and tenacity on the line helped create significant rushing lanes, making Tennessee one of the league’s top rushing teams. Davis was also effective in pass protection, though he occasionally struggled with consistency. His reliability and aggressive play made him a mainstay on the offensive line, contributing significantly to Tennessee’s playoff runs during his tenure.

However, the Titans were in a sticky salary cap situation, and Davis was a casualty. The Bears signed the free-agent offensive lineman to a three-year $30 million contract (with 19 million in guarantees). Unfortunately, his time in the Windy City was plagued by repeated practice absences and multiple nagging injuries.

But Davis wasn’t the only one.

After three straight losses led them to a 4-5 record, Chicago is cleaning house. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, all 13 of head coach Matt Eberflus’ assistants, including Seattle’s former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, were fired.

Time Is Now for the Seattle Seahawks

With the NFL trade deadline come and gone, should Seattle want to add an offensive lineman, free agents are the only way to go. If the Seahawks claim Davis, it would have to pay him the guaranteed $3.9 million remaining on his current contract.

Signing a player with proven skills and experience would stabilize the line and, more importantly, give the offense a chance to keep up with the scoring pace set by top NFC teams. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Seahawks can’t afford to wait around and hope the current lineup steps up; they need to act now. Bringing in a capable guard would be smart, giving them a better shot at making a deep playoff run.

But is Davis that capable guard?

The Bears benched Davis after two lackluster starts in 2024. In 13 total starts, Davis allowed 26 QB hurries and 35 QB pressures. But his performance could be system-based.

Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what Davis needs. After all, he played well in Tennessee.