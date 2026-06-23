Seahawks Land Intriguing Message on Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Seattle Seahawks lost Boye Mafe this offseason but eventually replaced his production with the signing of veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. However, could Seattle decide to get greedy and add even more pass rush depth to make life challenging for the opposing offense?

One of the names in the trade speculation conversations is New York Giants‘ Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former first-round pick looks like the odd man out when it comes to New York’s rotation for their pass rush.

Last season for the Giants, Thibodeaux posted a 66.0 overall PFF defensive grade. He played 494 total snaps while recording 32 total pressures, three sacks, 23 hurries, and six hits. Moreover, he registered 20 solo tackles.

As a result, Jeremy Brener of Seahawks on SI believes that Seattle should be all over looking to give Thibodeaux a fresh start.

“Thibodeaux is on the final year of his rookie contract with the Giants, and he is viewed as a possible trade candidate because the team just selected Arvell Reese out of Ohio State,” Brener wrote in a June 22 article.

“It’s the second straight year the Giants have selected a pass rusher in the top five of the draft. Throw Brian Burns into the mix as well, and there is a crowded position group in East Rutherford.

“The Seahawks make sense as a Thibodeaux destination because the Los Angeles Rams just traded for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. The Seahawks could use a counter move to keep up with the new NFC West favorite.”

What Would Seahawks Need to Pay for Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Moreover, Brener didn’t put out a trade pitch, but did note what it could take to pry Thibodeaux away from the Giants.

“It will only cost the Seahawks a Day 2 pick, and Seattle has an excess of those going into next year,” Brener added in his article. “It would make sense for Seattle to take advantage of the opportunity and improve their front seven.”

Furthermore, Thibodeaux could use a change of scenery, and perhaps Macdonald might be the guy to help the player reach his potential. Any team considering trading for Thibodeaux will be hoping to get back to his 2023 version, when he recorded 11.5 sacks.

Giants Urged to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Recently, the Seahawks were named an ideal landing spot for Thibodeaux, who might be the odd man out. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Giants should trade former first-rounder before the 2026 NFL season begins.

“The Giants have an embarrassment of riches among their edge-defenders,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “Brian Burns and Abdul Carter form an explosive pair, with this year’s fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese, capable of playing off-ball and on the edge.

“Sooner or later, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the odd man out. The Giants can maximize the 2022 first-round pick’s value by trading him sooner rather than later.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Seahawks decide to make a move for Thibodeaux to bolster their pass rush even further. While the group might not have household names, the depth and relentlessness are what allow the team to get to the QB at a consistent rate as they did last season.