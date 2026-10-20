Seahawks Add 242-Pound FB With Zach Charbonnet Decision Looming for Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks need to find a more effective running game to get back on the winning track this season. With that in mind, the Seahawks made a backfield addition for their practice squad to begin this week.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks signed former Buffalo Bills undrafted free agent Jackson Acker on Monday. The league’s transaction sheet has Acker listed as a running back, but more specifically, he is a fullback. Seahawks.com’s John Boyle called Acker a fullback on Monday.

“Acker, a two-time Academic All-Big-Ten selection, appeared in 50 games during his career at Wisconsin, starting 14, playing both fullback and running back, while also contributing on special teams,” wrote Boyle. “Acker, who is from Madison, Wisconsin, was not only a football standout in high school, but also a state champion in both the discus and shot put.”

The fullback signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft. Buffalo waived Acker on August 17.

The Seahawks added Acker with the possibility running back Zach Charbonnet returns this week for Seattle. Charbonnet hasn’t played since January when he suffered a torn left ACL during the divisional round of the playoffs.

Seahawks Sign FB Jackson Acker to Practice Squad

Getty The Seattle Seahawks signed fullback Jackson Acker to their practice squad Monday.

Acker is not a contingency plan for Charbonnet. Acker is very clearly a fullback while the Seahawks hope Charbonnet is ready to be the team’s featured back when healthy. The Seahawks at least need Charbonnet to be that until rookie Jadarian Price also returns.

But the addition of Acker could be a sign of how the Seahawks want to approach the upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. If Charbonnet comes off injured reserve for the contest, the Seahawks could also promote Acker from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

With those two new additions, Seattle could be more capable of playing a ground-and-pound type game against Kansas City. That could take pressure away from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who has thrown four interceptions in the past two games.

The Seahawks face a time crunch with Charbonnet. Seattle has until Thursday, October 22 to activate the running back from the PUP list or he won’t be eligible to play for the remainder of the season. That’s the date Charbonnet’s 21-day practice window will expire.

Seattle could activate Charbonnet, placing him on the active roster but still not play him Sunday versus the Chiefs. But Charbonnet has to come off PUP in two days if he’s going to play this season.

On October 14, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke highly of Charbonnet’s progress, saying to reporters, “He looks tremendous.” However, the Seahawks did rule him out for the October 15 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

Of course, Acker doesn’t have to only block in front of Charbonnet. Price could return from injured reserve against the Chicago Bears on November 2. Price can’t play Sunday versus the Chiefs, but if Acker remains on the practice squad more than a week, he will remain an elevation candidate when Price potentially returns.

During college, the fullback played five seasons at Wisconsin. In addition to his blocking, he registered 415 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Acker also had 37 receptions, 276 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.