Seahawks Face Zach Charbonnet Decision as Jadarian Price Return Nears

The Seattle Seahawks are running out of time to make a decision on Zach Charbonnet, and the timing couldn’t be much more significant.

Seattle has until Thursday, October 22, to activate Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or lose the running back for the remainder of the season. The deadline arrives just three days before the Seahawks host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and former Seattle star Kenneth Walker III.

But Charbonnet isn’t the only Seahawks running back approaching a return. Rookie Jadarian Price is also making progress from his injury, giving Seattle hope that its depleted backfield could soon look considerably different.

When Will Zach Charbonnet Return to Seahawks?

Charbonnet’s next opportunity to play comes Sunday, October 25, against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Seattle has not officially announced that he will make his season debut in that game.

The fourth-year running back has been practicing since October 1, when the Seahawks opened his 21-day return window. Under NFL rules, Seattle must activate him to the 53-man roster before that window expires or leave him on PUP for the remainder of the season.

That makes October 22 the key date in Charbonnet’s recovery process.

Even if the Seahawks activate him, however, that does not guarantee he will play against Kansas City.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January. The Seahawks have taken a cautious approach to his recovery despite encouraging reports from the coaching staff.

Head coach Mike Macdonald praised Charbonnet’s progress during his October 14 press conference, telling reporters, “He looks tremendous.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported on October 14 that Charbonnet had a “legitimate chance” to return against Kansas City, citing multiple sources.

However, Charbonnet was ruled out of Seattle’s October 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, leaving the team to rely on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani in the backfield.

Macdonald did not provide a new Charbonnet update on October 16, meaning his availability against the Chiefs remains unresolved heading into the week.

When Will Jadarian Price Return From Injury?

While Charbonnet could return against Kansas City, rookie Jadarian Price will have to wait at least another week.

Price remains on injured reserve with a chest injury and is not eligible to return for Seattle’s October 25 matchup.

His earliest possible return comes November 2 against the Chicago Bears.

There is reason for optimism, though.

Speaking on Seattle Sports 710 AM’s “Brock and Salk” show on October 16, Macdonald offered an encouraging update on the first-round pick.

“He’s doing great,” Macdonald said. “We should be looking at a sooner-rather-than-later return after this game.”

Price initially suffered his injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 before aggravating it during practice ahead of Seattle’s October 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His recovery has become particularly important after an uneven opening stretch for Seattle’s rushing attack.

Price entered the season as one of the Seahawks’ most intriguing offensive additions after the team selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, injuries and ball-security concerns have complicated the rookie’s first NFL season.

Seahawks Face Kenneth Walker Reunion With Backfield Questions

The timing of Seattle’s running back injuries has created an uncomfortable subplot ahead of the Chiefs matchup.

Walker, the MVP of Seattle’s Super Bowl LX victory, left the Seahawks in free agency and has emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive running backs with Kansas City.

Through five games, Walker has rushed for 665 yards, putting him on pace for 2,261 yards over a 17-game season. That would break Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL record of 2,105 yards.

Meanwhile, Seattle is still trying to get its top two running backs healthy.

Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, giving the Seahawks an established option if he can return to full strength.

Price offers a different dimension with his speed and explosiveness, although his return remains at least one game away.

For now, Seattle’s first major decision arrives Thursday.

Whether Charbonnet is ready to face Walker and the Chiefs is still uncertain. But the Seahawks can no longer delay deciding whether to bring him back onto the roster.