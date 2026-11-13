Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Clears Up Injury Confusion Before Raiders Game

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price is back on the field after missing four games with an injury. Now, he’s clearing up a lingering question about what actually kept him sidelined.

During his Thursday, Nov. 12, press conference, Price addressed the chest and shoulder issues that complicated his first NFL season, confirming that they were not two separate injuries.

Asked whether the chest injury reported by the team and the shoulder stabilizer he wore were related, Price gave a brief answer.

“One and the same,” Price said.

The clarification comes after some confusion surrounding the first-round pick’s injury earlier this season. Price also delivered an encouraging assessment of his recovery ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Play

Jadarian Price Clarifies Seahawks Shoulder and Chest Injury

Price initially suffered what the Seahawks identified as a chest injury during their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20.

However, head coach Mike Macdonald subsequently described the injury as a shoulder issue, raising questions about the precise nature of Price’s condition.

Price returned to play against the Washington Commanders the following week before aggravating the injury during practice ahead of Seattle’s Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That setback eventually resulted in a four-game absence on injured reserve.

Speaking Thursday, Price acknowledged that he experienced discomfort while playing against Washington.

“Felt it a little bit in the Washington game, but it is what it is,” Price said. “Like, we’re football players. We go through things all the time.”

He also explained that he wore a red non-contact jersey during preparation for the Washington game, correcting a question suggesting that restriction had occurred during Chargers week.

Despite the frustrating experience, Price expressed confidence in his current condition.

“I’m feeling great now, and I’m glad that I can trust the training staff to get me better,” he said.

The update is encouraging for Seattle, which already welcomed Price back from injured reserve ahead of its Nov. 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet Give Seahawks a Boost Before Raiders Game

Price’s return has coincided with another important development for Seattle’s backfield: Zach Charbonnet is finally back after recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during last season’s playoffs.

The two running backs showed encouraging progress during Seattle’s Nov. 8 victory over Arizona.

Charbonnet rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries, while Price contributed 24 yards rushing and a team-high 54 receiving yards on four catches.

They also combined for 53 yards on an early touchdown drive, demonstrating how the Seahawks can use both backs to move the offense.

Price believes their best football is still ahead.

“Me and Zach are finally getting our feet under us coming back from injury, and it’s only going to get more production from here on out,” Price said.

He also praised Charbonnet’s rehabilitation process, describing how watching his teammate’s work during training camp helped motivate him.

The improvement comes at an important time for a Seattle offense that has needed more consistency on the ground.

Price’s contributions in the passing game also give quarterback Drew Lock another option while starter Sam Darnold remains sidelined.

And Price has already taken on additional responsibilities. Against Arizona, he returned two kickoffs for 56 yards, adding another dimension to his role after the Seahawks gave him an opportunity on special teams.

For a player whose biggest goal entering his rookie season was simply to remain available, those opportunities carry additional meaning.

“My main goal coming into the season was to be available for every game, and that didn’t happen,” Price said.

Now healthy enough to contribute again, Price is getting the opportunity to make up for the games he missed.