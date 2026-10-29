Seahawks Gives Jadarian Price Encouraging Return Update Before Bears Game

Jadarian Price’s return could come with more than a practice jersey this week.

The Seattle Seahawks rookie running back was officially designated to return to practice Thursday, Oct. 29, after missing four games with a chest injury. Asked whether Price could realistically play against the Chicago Bears on Monday night with only a few practices to prepare, head coach Mike Macdonald gave a direct answer.

“Yeah, realistic,” Macdonald said.

That leaves Seattle with a chance to welcome back its first-round pick for the Nov. 2 matchup at Lumen Field. Price has not been confirmed available, but Macdonald’s answer puts an immediate return firmly in play.

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Jadarian Price Takes Next Step Toward Seahawks Return

Seattle’s official designation Thursday followed Macdonald’s announcement earlier in the week that Price would resume practicing.

Price initially injured his chest during Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He played the following week against the Washington Commanders, then aggravated the injury during practice ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The setback sent him to injured reserve and interrupted his rookie season after three appearances. Price rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries in those games, according to the Seahawks’ official statistics.

When the injury worsened, Macdonald pushed back against any suggestion that Price had done something wrong.

“By no means is this JD’s fault or anything like that,” Macdonald said Oct. 2, according to Seahawks.com. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he got here. He’s had a great attitude. He’s been a great teammate.”

Thursday’s move allows Seattle to evaluate him on the field again. It does not automatically put him on the game-day roster.

Players designated to return from injured reserve can practice during a 21-day evaluation window before being added to the 53-man roster. Seattle can activate Price during that window; it does not have to wait three weeks. An activation would still be necessary before he could play against Chicago.

Macdonald’s answer Thursday indicates that the short preparation week itself does not rule Price out.

Zach Charbonnet’s Status Adds Another Seahawks Backfield Question

Price is only one part of Seattle’s potential backfield reinforcement.

Macdonald also confirmed Thursday that Zach Charbonnet would practice. Charbonnet has been working toward his season debut after a torn ACL, giving the Seahawks two separate running back decisions to make before Monday.

Earlier in the week, Macdonald emphasized that the players’ different recovery timelines would be evaluated individually.

“Could they both play? Yes. Could neither play? Yes. Could either one play? Yes,” Macdonald said Monday, according to Seahawks.com.

That distinction keeps Thursday’s optimism in perspective. Price being close enough to practice does not establish Charbonnet’s readiness, and neither player has been promised a particular workload.

The Seahawks are also preparing to introduce another significant piece of their running game. They acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from Indianapolis, and Macdonald said Thursday that Seattle expects him to play against Chicago.

Nelson will take over at left guard, with Grey Zabel moving to the right side. If Price is activated, his first game back would come behind a different guard combination than the one he played with in September.

Seattle has a path to fielding a healthier backfield alongside its new offensive line. Price’s next practices will help determine whether that comes together Monday night.