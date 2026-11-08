Seahawks Give Jadarian Price a New Role Against Cardinals

Six days after coming off injured reserve, Seattle Seahawks rookie Jadarian Price got his first regular-season work as an NFL kickoff returner. The first-round running back took back two kickoffs for 56 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 8, averaging 28 yards with a long of 34 in the live box score.

Seattle was without its leading kickoff returner, Rashid Shaheed, for the second straight game. The Seahawks had already filled that job once with another running back. This time, they gave a shot to a rookie who scored three times on kickoffs at Notre Dame.

Jadarian Price Stats Add a New Line With Rashid Shaheed Out

Price entered Week 9 with 148 rushing yards on 38 carries and 29 receiving yards on six catches in four games. After missing four games with a chest injury, he carried 10 times for 29 yards and caught two passes for eight yards in his return against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2. Zach Charbonnet, making his season debut in the same game, had six carries for 23 yards.

George Holani handled all six Seattle kickoff returns against Chicago, gaining 144 yards, while Tory Horton took both punts, per the Week 8 box score. Horton was active against Arizona. Shaheed, who had handled a team-high 16 kickoffs for 436 yards entering Week 9, was inactive with a knee injury.

Shaheed’s absence gave Seattle a vacancy to fill, and the possibility of Price taking kicks had been on the table since training camp. In July, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said the rookie would compete for kickoff returns. How the assignment shook out, Macdonald told Seahawks.com, would depend in part on what Price was doing elsewhere. Against Arizona, Seattle found room for both jobs.

Jadarian Price Returned Three Kickoffs for Touchdowns at Notre Dame

Price took 22 kickoffs back for 794 yards and three touchdowns at Notre Dame, an average of 36.1 yards. Two of those scores came in 2025, when he averaged 37.5 yards on 12 returns. He went 100 yards against Purdue, then did it again against USC to put the Irish back in front in the third quarter.

Notre Dame credited Price as the first player in program history with two kickoff return touchdowns of at least 100 yards in one season. His first career return score also came against USC, a 99-yarder in 2023. In his final college season, Price added 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while sharing a backfield with Jeremiyah Love.

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Price and Charbonnet returned together against Chicago, giving Seattle more options on offense. Before the Cardinals game, Seattle’s offensive staff was still weighing how to manage both backs’ workloads as they worked back into game shape. With Shaheed sidelined, kickoffs give the Seahawks another way to put the ball in their first-round pick’s hands without having to change how they divide the carries.