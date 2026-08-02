Seahawks Lose out on Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney: Report

Former All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has picked the team he will play for to begin the 2026 NFL season. It was not the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Clowney has signed a 1-year deal to return to the Houston Texans. Like the Seahawks, the Texans are another one of his former teams.

Clowney played in Houston from 2014-18. He spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday the Seahawks had interest in bringing back Clowney. Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry also made it publicly known he wanted to sign Clowney.

But the veteran elected to stay in Texas. He played the 2025 campaign for the Dallas Cowboys.

In 153 NFL career games, Clowney has posted 66.5 sacks with 120 tackles for loss and 149 quarterback hits. He registered 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss for the Cowboys last season.

During 2019, he had three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in 13 games for the Seahawks.