Former Pro Bowler Hits Seahawks With Harsh Truth Amid Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks managed to escape their season-opening contest against the New England Patriots with a 13-10 win, which was pretty surprising when considering that Sam Darnold was only on the field for five plays before suffering a hip injury. While Darnold has already been ruled out for Week 2, the general feeling is that he and the Seahawks dodged a bullet with this injury.

In his absence, Drew Lock filled in and managed to lead the offense to 13 straight points in the second half to guide the Seahawks to victory. For now, Lock has galvanized Seattle, but if you ask former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, he doesn’t necessarily believe that Lock’s success under center is sustainable.

Keyshawn Johnson Gets Brutally Honest on Sam Darnold Injury

The excitement of the first game of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl defense was brought to a sudden halt when Darnold was seen limping off the field after getting sacked by Dre’Mont Jones on the team’s first possession of the game. Darnold never returned, raising concerns about the game against the Pats and his status for the future.

After a slow start, Lock managed to do just enough to lead Seattle to victory, as he completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 13 yards on two carries. It wasn’t necessarily anything to write home about, but Lock more than held his own against a Patriots defense that features a top-tier secondary.

Nobody knows just how much time Darnold will miss, but for the time being at least, Lock has done enough to reassure the team that he is capable of holding down the fort in his absence. The vibes are high for the Seahawks, but Johnson warned that if Darnold has to miss time, the team is eventually going to be in trouble.

At the end of the day, Drew Lock is not going to be Sam Darnold. That’s the reality of it,” Johnson bluntly said on “The Schultz Report.” “Backups are backups for a reason … If Sam Darnold is going to miss significant time, and I’m talking significant, then they’re going to miss the playoffs.”

Seahawks Hoping Sam Darnold Can Return From Injury Quickly

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 to win Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Johnson’s comments may seem harsh, but he actually hit the nail on the head. Lock is a fine replacement in the interim, but in order for the Seahawks to return to the top of the mountain this season, they are going to need Darnold healthy and on the field. The longer he misses, the more precarious a position Seattle will be in.

The good news is that it doesn’t seem like Darnold will miss an extended period of time. A short stint on injured reserve may be required, but he may actually be able to return within the next four games, which would make such a move unnecessary. For now, Lock is the starting quarterback, and he will aim to lead the Seahawks to their second-straight win in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.