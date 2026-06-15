Seattle Seahawks Recently Cut Rookie Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Levi Wentz is getting another NFL opportunity before training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Wentz as part of a Monday, June 15, roster move, according to the team announcement cited by Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. Pittsburgh also waived punter Aidan Laros and linebacker Daylan Carnell in related moves.

For Seahawks fans, the move is a quick update on one of Seattle’s post-draft additions. Wentz originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL draft, but his time in Seattle ended before he could reach training camp. Seattle waived Wentz when the team added veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart ahead of mandatory minicamp.

That made Wentz a roster casualty more than a failed experiment. The Seahawks needed tackle depth, and undrafted rookies near the back end of the 90-man roster are often the first players squeezed when teams reshuffle positions before camp.

Levi Wentz Gets Another NFL Chance After Short Seahawks Stint

Wentz was one of seven undrafted rookies the Seahawks announced after the draft. Seattle listed him at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, giving him the size profile teams often bring to camp to compete on the outside, on special teams and on scout-team reps.

His college production was not overwhelming, but there was enough there for Seattle to take a look. The Seahawks’ official UDFA release noted that Wentz started six of 12 games at Kansas in 2025, catching 16 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle also credited him with 52 receptions for 774 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons at Albany, after he began his college career at Old Dominion.

The Steelers’ version of the transaction gives Wentz a more natural geographic fit. Behind the Steel Curtain noted that Wentz is a Pittsburgh native and Pine-Richland graduate, making this a home-area opportunity as much as a standard camp signing.

That does not guarantee staying power, but it gives the move some fan relevance in Pittsburgh. For Wentz, the objective is straightforward: get into camp, learn quickly and show enough on offense and special teams to remain in the conversation once roster cutdowns begin.

Seahawks’ UDFA Class Has Already Started to Shift

Wentz’s departure is also a reminder of how fluid the bottom of the Seahawks’ roster can be between the draft and training camp.

Seattle did not cut him to clear room for another receiver. The Seahawks waived Wentz when Hart arrived, which points to positional math rather than a direct receiver-for-receiver comparison. Tthe Hart signing left four players from Seattle’s initial seven-man UDFA class still on the team.

That is normal for this part of the NFL calendar. Undrafted players often sign quickly after the draft, go through rookie minicamp and OTAs, then become vulnerable when teams identify a more urgent need elsewhere on the 90-man roster.

For Seattle, the need was veteran offensive tackle insurance. For Wentz, it meant hitting the market before camp, and finding a landing spot with Pittsburgh almost immediately.

Steelers Add Wentz to Receiver Competition Before Camp

The Steelers are not adding Wentz as an established answer at wide receiver. This is a camp competition move, and the path to a roster spot will likely require more than college receiving production.

That is where Wentz’s size and background matter. The Seahawks’ bio noted that he played only one season of high school football and also contributed defensively, totaling 45 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions at Pine-Richland. That kind of multi-phase background can matter for players trying to survive at the end of a roster.

Pittsburgh’s corresponding moves also show the team was willing to churn multiple spots, not just add another receiver. Laros had only recently been claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, and Pro Football Talk noted that his release left Cameron Johnston as the only punter on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster.

For Seahawks fans, Wentz’s signing is mostly a footnote. He was part of Seattle’s 2026 rookie group, but never made it to the most competitive phase of the summer.

For Wentz, it is more meaningful: a second NFL chance, closer to home, before training camp even begins.