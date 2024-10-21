Seahawks Predicted to Add Championship Playmaker to Replace $29 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of playmakers, but there continues to be speculation about the future of star receiver Tyler Lockett. The veteran is on a two-year, $29 million contract that runs through the 2025 season.

Seattle faces a decision as Lockett is slated to have a $30.8 million cap hit next season, per Spotrac. The Seahawks have a chance to move on from Lockett this offseason and would only take a $4 million cap hit by releasing the wideout.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Seahawks taking Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 20 pick in an October 16, 2024, mock draft for the 2025 event. With DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster, the NFL analyst pondered whether Seattle could add a tight end as a way to replace Lockett.

“Seattle’s coaching staff has familiarity with Colston Loveland,” Edwards wrote. “The tight end position was not overly important for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in Washington, but I wonder if changes may be on the horizon with Tyler Lockett’s salary cap hit rising to nearly $31 million in 2025.”

The Seahawks & Tyler Lockett Agreed to Restructure His $29 Million Contract in 2024

This would not be the first time Lockett’s future has been called into question. So far, the two parties have found a way to keep Lockett in Seattle amid these ongoing NFL rumors. During the 2024 offseason, Lockett and Seattle agreed to a contract restructure in order to keep the star in the Pacific Northwest.

“WR Tyler Lockett signed a 2 year, $29.66M restructured contract with the #Seahawks that lowered his 2024 cap hit by $8.34M,” Spotrac noted in a March 17, message on X. “Lockett secures $12.66M guaranteed, all in 2024, making the $17M set for 2025 a veritable option.”

Michigan TE Colston Loveland Played a Key Role on National Championship Team

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald does have some familiarity with Loveland from his time as Michigan defensive coordinator. Loveland played a key role on Michigan’s national championship run during the 2023 season once Macdonald had moved onto the Baltimore Ravens.

The tight end posted 45 receptions for 649 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Loveland as his top ranked tight end ahead of the 2025 NFL draft and praised the playmaker as a “three-level receiving threat.”

“Described as the Travis Kelce of the Michigan offense by Jim Harbaugh, Loveland is a difference-making pass catcher because of an athletic skill set that lets him attack every level of the field,” Brugler detailed in a July 23, story titled, “2025 NFL Draft summer scouting: Is there a Brock Bowers-level prospect in TE group?” “Last season, Bowers led all FBS tight ends in catches of 10-plus (30) and 20-plus yards (13). But Loveland was not far behind — he ranked No. 2 in both categories with 29 and 12 catches (on nine fewer targets than Bowers).

“Watching Loveland’s pass-catching athleticism and ball skills, the first name that popped into my mind as a comparison was former Utah and current Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid. Loveland does most of his damage over the middle of the field, but I was impressed last season by his connection with quarterback J.J. McCarthy outside of structure.”

Loveland’s fit in Seattle could be a bit questionable given the Seahawks already have a number of tight ends on the roster, including Noah Fant and rookie AJ Barner. For now, the Seahawks are focused on attempting to win the NFC West this season.