The 10 Best Seattle Seahawks Players of All Time, Ranked

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the first expansion teams in the NFL, making their debut in 1976.

Since that time, Seattle has established a rich playoff history while also collecting a massive group of very loyal, very loud fans often referred to as the “12th Man.” The Seahawks have made the playoffs 22 times, including multiple appearances in the 2000s and 2010s. The team won its first Super Bowl following a hugely successful 13-3 campaign in 2013.

Despite being a rather young team by league standards, Seattle has 13 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several appear on the list below. It wasn’t easy trying to narrow down the best players to don the uniform, as the team has had several incredible talents on both sides of the ball.

From a pair of running backs to an unbelievable offensive lineman, here are our picks for the top 10 Seahawks players of all time.

*Note: All stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Seahawks only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Shaun Alexander, RB

Years as a Seahawk : 2000-2007

: 2000-2007 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (2005) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2005) First-team All-Pro (2005) Second-team All-Pro (2004) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2003–2005) Bert Bell Award (2005)

: Iconic performance: Week 3 of the 2005 regular season, Alexander had 22 carries for 140 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and 4 TDs in Seattle’s 37-12 win over the Cardinals.

Alexander’s 28 total touchdowns in 2005 were an NFL record at the time, surpassing Chiefs legend Priest Holmes’ record of 27. He won the MVP award after that very productive season, becoming the first Seahawk to ever achieve this honor. The epitome of consistency, Alexander became the first player in NFL history to record at least 15 rushing touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. His 9,249 rushing yards remain tops in team history, and he has the record for most rushing scores, as well (100).

9. Marshawn Lynch, RB

Years as a Seahawk : 2010-2015, 2019

: 2010-2015, 2019 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) First-team All-Pro (2012) Second-team All-Pro (2014) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (2011–2014)

: Iconic performance: In the January 2011 NFC wild card vs. the Saints, Lynch had one of the best, most memorable runs in postseason history when he lumbered 67 yards for a score late in the fourth quarter. Shaking off numerous Saints defenders in the process, it became known as the “Beast Quake” run.

As noted, it simply didn’t get much better than “Beast Mode” in the playoffs. Lynch earned the moniker for his physical running style and memorable moments, as he was known for his ability to break tackles and wear down opposing defenses. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both 2013 and 2014, and he was nearly impossible to stop in the red zone during his tenure with the Seahawks. Lynch racked up 6,381 yards and 58 TDs in his seven seasons with the team, also netting 970 yards and 10 scores in 13 playoff appearances (10 starts).

8. Richard Sherman, DB

Years as a Seahawk : 2011-2017

: 2011-2017 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 3-time first-team All-Pro (2012-2014) Second-team All-Pro (2015) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (2013–2016)

: Iconic performance: January 10, 2015 in the NFC divisional round, Sherman had 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception is Seattle’s 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

A dominant cover corner, Sherman had 32 interceptions in 105 games during his time with the Seahawks. He led the league in INTs in 2013 with 8, and was a huge part of Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning season that year. A cornerstone of the Seahawks’ dominant “Legion of Boom” secondary, Sherman helped Seattle lead the league in scoring defense for four straight seasons (2012–2015). His high football IQ coupled with his incredible physical attributes made him a fan favorite, as did his playoff success. In 12 postseason games with the Seahawks, Sherman had 4 interceptions.

7. Bobby Wagner, LB

Years as a Seahawk : 2012-2021, 2023

: 2012-2021, 2023 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 6-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016–2020) 3-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021, 2023) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (2014–2021, 2023) Art Rooney Award (2023)

: Iconic performance: Wagner went off against the Tennessee Titans in September of 2021, finishing with 20 total tackles (16 solo), 1.0 sacks and 2 QB hits.

Wagner’s leadership on defense helped the team win their first-ever championship​ in 2013. During his career with the Seahawks, he led the league in tackles three different times and amassed at least 104 tackles in each of his seasons with the team, which speaks to his consistency, durability and productivity. Wagner started 166 games for Seattle over his career, and he accumulated 1,566 total tackles, 79 tackles-for-loss, 11 INTs, 27.0 sacks and 84 QB hits.

6. Earl Thomas, Safety

Years as a Seahawk : 2010-2018

: 2010-2018 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 3-time first-team All-Pro (2012–2014) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2011, 2017) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (2011–2015, 2017)

: Iconic performance: January 6, 2013, Thomas had 4 tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception in Seattle’s 24-14 win over Washington in the wild card round.

Another core member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense, Thomas earned a reputation for his instinctive playmaking ability over his nine seasons, excelling in pass coverage. Also an efficient and hard-hitting tackler, his range in the secondary allowed the Seahawks to run their Cover 3 defense in an effective manner. Thomas started 125 games for Seattle, and he had 664 tackles (11 for loss), 28 interceptions and three defensive scores in his time with the team. Ever the diverse playmaker, he also served as punt returner at times.

5. Russell Wilson, QB

Years as a Seahawk : 2012-2021

: 2012-2021 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2020) Second-team All-Pro (2019) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (2012–2015, 2017–2021)

: Iconic performance: October 29, 2017, Wilson tricked and treated the Houston Texans to 452 yards and 4 TDs, including a game-winning score with 18 seconds remaining.

Wilson had a highly successful tenure with the Seahawks, establishing numerous franchise and NFL records. He led the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl victory, beating the Denver Broncos, 43-8, after the 2012 season. Per Stat Muse, Wilson had the most wins (98) over his first nine years in the league than any other quarterback in NFL history. His 37,059 passing yards and 292 passing TDs remain tops on the team’s all-time list, and he’s also 5th on the team’s rushing leaders list, an incredible feat for a quarterback. Wilson was also an ironman during his Seahawks tenure, not missing a single game due to injury until 2021.

4. Cortez Kennedy, DT

Years as a Seahawk : 1990-2000

: 1990-2000 Awards : NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1992) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1992–1994) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1991, 1996) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1991–1996, 1998, 1999) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: September 20, 1992 in a hard-fought contest dominated by defense, Kennedy had 3.0 sacks on the road in a 10-6 win over the Patriots.

The classic example of an incredible player stuck on mediocre-to-terrible teams, Cortez Kennedy remains a Seahawks legend. Kennedy had one of his best seasons in 1992, recording 14 sacks as a defensive tackle, a feat that’s especially remarkable given that he was playing on a team that finished 2-14 that year. Despite the Seahawks’ poor record, Kennedy’s performance was so outstanding that he still won the prestigious award. Selected as a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team, Kennedy amassed 58.0 career sacks with Seattle, which was a franchise record for most sacks by a DT at the time of his retirement.

3. Kenny Easley, Safety

Years as a Seahawk : 1981-1987

: 1981-1987 Awards : NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1984) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1982–1985) Second-team All-Pro (1987) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1982–1985, 1987) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Easley had a career-high 3 INTs against the Chargers on October 29, 1984 in a 24-0 Seattle win.

One of the team’s greatest defensive backs ever, Easley was known for his hard-hitting style and savvy playmaking ability. He was instrumental in transforming the Seahawks’ defense during the early 1980s, with his physical style of play helping establish a defensive identity for the franchise. In his best season (1984), in which he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he racked up 10 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. This helped lead the Seahawks to the AFC Championship Game. They lost, but his impact on the squad remains long-lasting.

2. Steve Largent, WR

Years as a Seahawk : 1976-1989

: 1976-1989 Awards : NFL Man of the Year (1988) First-team All-Pro (1985) 4-time second-team All-Pro (1978, 1979, 1984, 1987) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (1978, 1979, 1981, 1984–1987) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: October 18, 1987 against the Detroit Lions, Largent snagged 15 passes for 261 yards and 3 TDs in Seattle’s 37-14 win.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Largent spent his entire entire career with the Seahawks. Known for his incredible catch radius, toughness and impeccable route-running, Largent remains the team’s best all-time receiver. He became the first player in NFL history to reach 100 career touchdown receptions, and he held franchise records for most career receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089), and receiving touchdowns (100) upon his retirement in 1989.

1. Walter Jones, OL

Years as a Seahawk :

: Awards : 4-time first-team All-Pro (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2006, 2008) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1999, 2001–2008)

: Iconic performance: In the 2006 NFC championship against the Panthers, Jones paved the way for a running game that tallied 190 yards and two rushing scores in Seattle’s 34-14 win.

It’s rare when an offensive lineman tops a team’s list of all-time great players, but in this case, we think Jones is worthy. First, he played in 180 games, starting all of them. That’s an unbelievable accomplishment for an offensive lineman in any era. Then, there’s the utter dominance he displayed at the left tackle position. Per the Seahawks’ official website, in 5,703 pass block snaps, Jones allowed just 23 sacks while getting flagged for holding just nine times in 13 seasons. It simply doesn’t get any better than that.

How’d we do, Seahawks fans? Check out our bonus 11th pick and sound off in the comments!