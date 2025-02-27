Seahawks Seemingly Trending Towards Cutting Ties With $51 Million Ex-Starter

Several Seattle Seahawks veterans are in danger of being cut in the coming weeks as the franchise looks to get below the salary cap heading into the 2025 NFL season. As Heavy Sports recently discussed, star receiver Tyler Lockett has been frequently mentioned as a potential cap casualty.

While this may be true, there is another expensive veteran who also faces an uncertain future in the Pacific Northwest. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar labeled linebacker Dre’Mont Jones’ three-year, $51 million contract as “untenable.” Jones was labeled as the Seahawks most likely cut candidate, edging out Lockett.

“Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal in March 2023, the richest external free-agent deal of the John Schneider era by average annual salary,” Dugar wrote in a February 17, 2025, story titled, “Potential NFL salary-cap cuts for all 32 teams: From Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams and more.” “The contract was restructured last season, increasing Jones’ 2025 cap hit to $25.6 million.

“Seattle saves $11.5 million by trading or releasing Jones, who might be the team’s fifth-best pass rusher when everyone is healthy. Jones is only 28 and a decent pass rusher, but his current cap figure appears to be untenable. Also, Seattle would save $17 million by trading or releasing Tyler Lockett, who turns 33 in September.”

Seahawks Cut Candidate Dre’Mont Jones Is Slated to Have a $25.6 Million Cap Hit in 2025

As things stand now, Jones is slated to enter the final year of a $51 million deal. Jones has a massive $25.6 million cap hit in 2025, and Seattle already restructured Jones’ contract in 2024 to lessen the financial blow.

The defender was once a starter for Seattle as Jones started 16 games for the Seahawks in 2023. Jones also started seven games in 2024, but the majority of his 17 appearances came in a reserve role.

The pass rusher finds himself behind Boye Mafe on the Seahawks depth chart. What Jones does best is get to the quarterback, but his production does not match his current price tag.

Jones has not topped five sacks since signing the massive deal with the Seahawks in 2023. The defender posted 28 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and a forced fumble in 2024.

The Seahawks Are Expected to Have Clarity on Potential Cuts After the NFL Combine

There is a world where the Seahawks are able to once again get Jones to agree to a restructure. The pass rusher likely knows that if he is released, there is no new $51 million contract waiting from another team.

Yet, these scenarios often end with a clean break for both parties. Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated that the franchise would have more clarity about the team’s cut candidates after the NFL combine.

“We usually find that out at the combine,” the Seahawks exec explained during a February 20, episode of “The John Schneider Show” with Seattle Sports. “We’ll find out exactly, like okay, what are other people looking at? Other free agents, like okay, they want to make X, right? … Player X wants to make $8 million, right? And then, we find out okay, well, actually he’s gonna make $4 [million] by the end of the weekend.

“… The agent may come back to us and be like, ‘Hey, this guy’s not gonna have the market that we thought.’ And then you can say, okay, well then yeah, maybe there won’t be another cap casualty, right. Honestly, like every million dollars is huge [for the salary cap].”