Seahawks Add 2-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback After Controversial Cowboys Exit

The Seahawks are expected to sign Trevon Diggs to a one-year deal after bringing the former Cowboys cornerback in for a Tuesday tryout, according to a report by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2021 first-team All-Pro, arrives with 20 career interceptions and a more complicated recent record. He has played only 22 regular-season games across the past three seasons, with a torn ACL and subsequent knee procedures changing the trajectory of a player who once led the NFL in takeaways. Diggs missed time with knee injuries and a concussion caused by a household accident during his final Cowboys season.

The deal has not yet been formally announced by the Seahawks, and contract terms beyond one year were not immediately reported.

Seattle’s Need Became More Urgent

The Seahawks have Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe atop their cornerback group. After that, the picture gets fuzzy.

Riq Woolen departed in free agency, leaving the third cornerback job open. Seattle recently agreed to terms with former Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold, but Arnold faces eight felony charges stemming from a February case in Tampa, and he is expected to go on the Commissioner’s Exempt List once he signs. That would keep him from practicing or playing while the case proceeds.

Seattle’s cornerback depth remained unsettled Tuesday, when Diggs reported for his tryout.

Diggs gives Seattle an experienced outside cornerback without requiring a multiyear commitment. He is also familiar with two important members of the staff. Defensive backs coach Karl Scott worked at Alabama during Diggs’ college career, while defensive coordinator Aden Durde coached on the Cowboys’ staff.

From Alabama to Uncertain Reset

Trevon De’Sean Diggs was born Sept. 20, 1998, in Gaithersburg, Md. He played wide receiver and defensive back in high school, then arrived at Alabama where he moved permanently to cornerback. He was part of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 national championship team and finished his senior season as a first-team All-SEC selection.

Diggs played four seasons at Alabama, contributing as a receiver, returner and defensive back before turning fully toward the position that would define his pro career.

Dallas selected him in the second round, 51st overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft. His breakout followed quickly. Diggs intercepted 11 passes in 2021, returned two for touchdowns and earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He made another Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording three interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

Then came the injuries.

Diggs tore his ACL early in the 2023 season and appeared in only two games. He returned for 11 games in 2024 but later underwent knee surgery. In 2025, he played eight games for Dallas before the Cowboys waived him in December after his controversial concussion saga. The Green Bay Packers claimed him, used him briefly, then released him in January.

Green Bay released Diggs after two games, making him available for Seattle’s late-August search.

Diggs, brother of Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is 27. He has the ball production Seattle lacks in its remaining depth group.