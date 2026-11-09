Seahawks’ 5-Time Pro Bowler States Retirement Words After Win

The Seattle Seahawks have one more season with DeMarcus Lawrence, and the veteran pass rusher wants to make the most of it.

Lawrence, 34, repeated his plan to retire after the 2026 campaign following Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“I understand this is it for me, this is gonna be my last season,” Lawrence told reporters, in comments shared by Hawk Blogger.

The five-time Pro Bowler had just recorded his first sack of the season. Yet his thoughts were on the chances he still has to play alongside his teammates.

DeMarcus Lawrence Addresses Final Season After Seahawks Win

Lawrence did plenty to help Seattle finish off the Cardinals.

He sacked quarterback Gardner Minshew, forced a fumble and had two tackles for loss, according to the Seahawks’ postgame recap.

One of those tackles came during Arizona’s final red-zone possession, with Seattle protecting a 14-point lead.

Lawrence dropped running back Tyler Allgeier behind the line. Later in the drive, safety Nick Emmanwori broke up a fourth-down throw intended for Trey McBride to seal the result.

Seattle held Arizona to 198 total yards, including 50 on the ground. The Cardinals managed only a field goal on two trips inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line.

The effort came with defensive tackle Leonard Williams and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu sidelined by injuries.

Lawrence had spoken about the importance of Seattle’s defense answering a rough outing against the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, the group gave him the response he wanted.

And the veteran made clear that every remaining chance to take the field matters to him.

His comments sounded less like a sudden decision than a reminder of the finish line he set months ago.

Seahawks Star Previously Announced Retirement Decision

Lawrence first made his plans public in August, telling Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein that the 2026 season would be his last.

Heavy reported the announcement on Aug. 14.

He had considered retiring after helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX in February. Instead, he returned to see whether Seattle could defend its championship.

The decision followed an impressive first season in Seattle.

Lawrence recorded six sacks, 53 tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2025. He returned two of those recoveries for touchdowns and made his fifth Pro Bowl.

Before signing with the Seahawks in March 2025, Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He entered this year with 67.5 career sacks and his first Super Bowl ring.

Lawrence has also spoken about wanting more time with his wife and six children, who live in Dallas.

For now, he remains a key part of Mike Macdonald’s defense. Sunday’s victory moved Seattle to 5-4, and Lawrence played a direct role in a win the Seahawks badly needed.

His final season is not over. But by his own account, there will not be another one.