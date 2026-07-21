Seattle Seahawks Work Out Former Packers, Ole Miss Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring another option for an already crowded wide receiver competition.

Seattle hosted Malik Heath and three defensive backs for tryouts, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Heath, 26, brings more regular-season experience than most players searching for an opportunity this close to training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound receiver spent his first three NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, earning a place on the initial 53-man roster each year after arriving as an undrafted free agent.

The move gives Seattle another name to consider as practices begin and the competition for the final receiver spots takes shape.

Heath Made Packers’ Roster Three Straight Years

Heath’s NFL production has been modest, though his ability to repeatedly secure a roster spot stands out.

The former Ole Miss receiver appeared in 37 games for Green Bay from 2023 through 2025, and he caught 31 of his 44 career targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Heath recorded 15 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown as a rookie.

He followed with 10 catches for 97 yards and two scores in 2024, then produced six receptions for 86 yards over 11 games last season.

Green Bay waived Heath in December when it needed a roster spot for a returning player.

The Atlanta Falcons claimed him shortly afterward but declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

His path into the league showed his ability to emerge from a deep group.

Heath led Green Bay during the 2023 preseason with 12 catches for 146 yards before becoming the Packers’ first undrafted rookie receiver to make the initial roster since 2019.

He also entered the NFL following his most productive college season, leading Ole Miss with 60 receptions and 971 receiving yards in 2022 while adding five touchdowns.

Heath Faces Crowded Seahawks Receiver Competition

Heath would face a difficult path to Seattle’s roster if the Seahawks sign him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed headline the position after helping Seattle win the Super Bowl last season.

Tory Horton is also expected to return for training camp after a shin injury ended his rookie season.

The Seahawks retained Jake Bobo by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle’s official website also identified Ricky White III, Cody White, Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Irv Charles among the receivers competing for reserve roles.

That depth could leave Heath competing for a job near the bottom of the roster, where blocking and special teams contributions often carry additional weight.

Heath has already shown he can remain on an NFL roster and make some plays without commanding a high number of targets.

Seattle’s decision to bring him in suggests the defending champions are continuing to search for competition and insurance before the most important roster evaluations begin.