Former Seahawks WR Signs With Steelers to Rejoin Aaron Rodgers: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is heading back to familiar territory after another short-lived NFL stop.

Veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from The Athletic‘s Mike DeFabo. The expectation is that the 32-year-old will begin on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The move reunites Valdes-Scantling with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and puts him back alongside former Seahawks star DK Metcalf.

Interestingly, Valdes-Scantling was originally brought to Seattle in March 2025 to help replace the speed lost when the Seahawks traded Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Following an unsuccessful stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Valdes-Scantling is preparing for a shot with the Steelers.

Seahawks Moved On From Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling’s time in Seattle never unfolded as originally planned.

The Seahawks signed the veteran to a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million in March 2025, with $3 million guaranteed, hoping his downfield speed could complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

There was reason for optimism.

Playing under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with the New Orleans Saints in 2024, Valdes-Scantling caught 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns across eight games. His 22.6 yards per reception represented a career high.

However, the receiver never made Seattle’s regular-season roster.

The Seahawks released Valdes-Scantling on August 26, 2025, after rookie Tory Horton emerged as a more promising deep threat during training camp.

Seattle also elected to retain Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody White, whose blocking and special teams contributions gave them an advantage.

General manager John Schneider subsequently explained that the decision reflected the competition at receiver rather than a lack of effort from Valdes-Scantling.

“MVS, he came in and did a nice job and competed,” Schneider said through the team’s official website.

Schneider added that Seattle’s other receivers had simply moved ahead of him, with Horton’s speed giving the offense a similar weapon.

Ultimately, Valdes-Scantling departed without appearing in a regular-season game for the Seahawks, despite beginning the offseason as a potential No. 3 receiver.

Ex-Seahawks WR Reunites With Rodgers

Valdes-Scantling’s departure from Seattle started a winding chapter in his NFL career.

He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, recording four receptions for 40 yards across five games before eventually landing in Pittsburgh.

His production improved with the Steelers, where he caught 10 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in five appearances.

That familiarity with Rodgers is important.

The two previously spent four seasons together with the Green Bay Packers from 2018 through 2021, during which Valdes-Scantling established himself as a legitimate deep-ball threat.

The veteran also won two Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving between several teams.

His latest stop with the Chargers proved brief. Valdes-Scantling appeared in three games this season, collecting two receptions for 22 yards before Los Angeles released him October 17.

Pittsburgh, though, has a pressing need for receiver depth.

Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are on injured reserve, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard to shoulder additional responsibilities.

Both receivers caught 11 passes during Pittsburgh’s 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 18.

But Valdes-Scantling makes sense because he can work with a quarterback who knows his strengths.