Seahawks Abruptly Cut Ties With Ex-Captain Hours After Signing in Change of Heart

The Seattle Seahawks roster moves are coming fast and furious during training camp. One player made it through just one practice before being released.

Seattle announced the release of linebacker Power Echols just one day after the defender signed with the Seahawks. The move was made in order to make room on the roster for running back Justin Jones.

Seattle continues to look for running back depth as Zach Charbonnet is recovering from an ACL injury, and the team also lost Ken Walker in NFL free agency. The move meant that Echols lasted a little more than 24 hours in the Pacfic Northwest.

Echols was a team captain during his college football career at North Carolina.

“Echols, a three-year starter and a team captain at North Carolina, initially came into the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Bears following the 2025 draft,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote on August 7, 2026.

“After being waived prior to the start of the season, Echols was then signed to Chicago’s practice squad. He also spent time on Houston’s practice squad last season.”

Seahawks Hosted Football Fest at Lumen Field on Saturday, August 8

The Seahawks hosted their annual Football Fest in front of fans at Lumen Field on Saturday, August 8. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised the turnout of the 12s after practice.

“It’s always a fun day getting out to Lumen,” Macdonald noted on August 8, per Seahawks.com. “We got a lot of great work in, and I tell you, that was a great showing by the 12s with a Mariners game going at the same time.

“Seafair was last weekend, so I really appreciate the effort that everybody took to get out and have a lot of enthusiasm. We just really felt the love from the 12s today, so what was really great.”

Seahawks Safety AJ Finley Notches Interception 1 Year After Season-Ending Injury

The event was significant for safety AJ Finley who sustained a season-ending ACL injury during Football Fest in 2025. Things went much better this time around as Finley intercepted Sam Darnold, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“It didn’t hit me until I got to the sideline, and all the boys were congratulating me,” Finley remarked, per Henderson. “It’s a full-circle moment. Sticking to the process and taking it day-to-day, it’s been a hell of a ride. I have a lot of good people in my circle: my wife, my family.

“Being here [rehabbing] with the team last year, it helped me a lot. It’s been a great experience.”

Seahawks RB Emmanuel Wilson Is Turning Heads During Training Camp

Another name to keep an eye on is former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. The Seahawks signed the veteran playmaker this offseason.

“This sounds really cliché right now, but he keeps stacking days from where he started to where he is now,” Macdonald noted, per Seahawks.com. “It seems like he keeps making plays, he keeps being productive in his style of ball, which is really cool.

“What he brings to the table is exciting. There’s a physicality, a heaviness to his game, which is fun to have on offense.”