Hi, Subscriber

Heavy on Seahawks Hub

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Seattle Seahawks

ChatGPT Your one-stop shop for all things related to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the latest news, rumors, updates and viral moments for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald Sends Message to the 12s

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wants Lumen Field to be LOUD versus the Broncos. Something tells us the 12s will not disappoint.

Tyler Lockett Is IN vs Broncos for Week 1

There had been some concern about Tyler Lockett’s thigh injury heading into Seattle’s showdown versus Denver. Lockett is expected to suit up in Week 1.

We’ll get a look at how new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will utilize the receiving trio Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Is Confused by the Seahawks

Broncos head coach Sean Payton does not sound confident ahead of his team’s showdown versus the Seahawks. Payton admitted he had no idea what to expect from Seattle’s scheme under Macdonald.

The Broncos have been watching film of the Ravens defense under Macdonald. Will it help versus Seattle?

We Love This Seahawks Bet Versus Broncos

Seattle Seahawks News

ChatGPTThe Seahawks are a 6-point favorite versus the Broncos.

The Seahawks are a 6-point favorites versus the Broncos in Week 1. There are some bets I love, including banking on one Seahawks playmaker.

Marshawn Lynch & Pete Carroll Just Did a Podcast… It’s Pretty Epic

You wouldn’t be the only one not to expect a new pod to drop featuring Marshawn Lynch and Pete Carroll heading into Week 1. Two of the Seahawks faves appeared on the “Politickin'” podcast, which is a must listen.

In case you were wondering, Lynch thinks Carroll has been covering for former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s BRUTAL play call not to give the running back the ball on the one-yard line in Super Bowl 49.

Pete Carroll Spotted With Bobby Wagner

Speaking of Pete, the former Seahawks coach was also hanging out with Bobby Wagner in Renton, Washington. Wagner just opened a new Crumbl cookie store.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

Read More
,

Comments

Heavy on Seahawks Hub

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x