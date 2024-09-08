Heavy on Seahawks Hub

Here’s a look at the latest news, rumors, updates and viral moments for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald Sends Message to the 12s

Mike Macdonald is expecting his first game as #Seahawks coach to be LOUD: “I hope that my ears are ringing, I hope that we have trouble communicating.”

So if you’re coming to @LumenField Sunday, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/NgzA2ys35r — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 4, 2024

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wants Lumen Field to be LOUD versus the Broncos. Something tells us the 12s will not disappoint.

Tyler Lockett Is IN vs Broncos for Week 1

There had been some concern about Tyler Lockett’s thigh injury heading into Seattle’s showdown versus Denver. Lockett is expected to suit up in Week 1.

We’ll get a look at how new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will utilize the receiving trio Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Is Confused by the Seahawks

Broncos head coach Sean Payton does not sound confident ahead of his team’s showdown versus the Seahawks. Payton admitted he had no idea what to expect from Seattle’s scheme under Macdonald.

The Broncos have been watching film of the Ravens defense under Macdonald. Will it help versus Seattle?

We Love This Seahawks Bet Versus Broncos

The Seahawks are a 6-point favorites versus the Broncos in Week 1. There are some bets I love, including banking on one Seahawks playmaker.

Marshawn Lynch & Pete Carroll Just Did a Podcast… It’s Pretty Epic

WOAH! On the pass on the 1-yard line in the #Seahawks Super Bowl loss: Speaker: "Who made the call? Was it Bevell?" Pete Carroll: "We did it the way we did. I'm responsible for all the calls that were made." Marshawn Lynch: "Bevell made the motherf*cking calls and Pete did… pic.twitter.com/lebbsnV1iw — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) September 2, 2024

You wouldn’t be the only one not to expect a new pod to drop featuring Marshawn Lynch and Pete Carroll heading into Week 1. Two of the Seahawks faves appeared on the “Politickin'” podcast, which is a must listen.

In case you were wondering, Lynch thinks Carroll has been covering for former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s BRUTAL play call not to give the running back the ball on the one-yard line in Super Bowl 49.

Pete Carroll Spotted With Bobby Wagner

Speaking of Pete, the former Seahawks coach was also hanging out with Bobby Wagner in Renton, Washington. Wagner just opened a new Crumbl cookie store.