Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall Involved in Fight During HBO’s Hard Knocks

During the Seattle Seahawks‘ debut episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, a massive fight breaks out between teammates including edge rusher Derick Hall during a training camp session. What originally started as some shoving between guard Bryce Cabeldue and linebacker Tyrice Knight evolved into a large brawl. Hall eventually choke slammed Cabeldue onto the ground.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald was incredibly upset about the fight and what happened with Hall. The scene shows MacDonald approaching the Seattle Seahawks and telling them to stop the fight immediately. He viewed it as a stupid distraction that wasted time.

Afterwards, MacDonald is seen discussing Hall with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde. MacDonald was upset about what Hall did to Cabeldue as he felt that crossed a line. However, Durde informed him that Hall was upset by some comments from Seattle Seahawks fullback/tight end Brady Russell.

Russell apparently said to Hall that he felt the money had changed him during the fight. Earlier this offseason, Hall signed a three year $42 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Fight with Derrick Hall is One of the Biggest Takeaways from HBO’s Hard Knocks

MacDonald approached Russell and informed him that he thought his banter against Hall during the fight crossed a line. MacDonald wants his players to appreciate each other and their successes. Plus, Hall is a massive part of what made the Seahawks successful in 2025. Russell said that he said that because of what Hall did to Cabeldue. MacDonald thought that was fair, but he emphasized the need for an apology.

All parties involved hugged it out and moved on per the narrator. With the Seattle Seahawks on HBO’s Hard Knocks, these types of situations are bound to be shown to the public. The fact of the matter is these types of situations occurs all the time during practice sessions in the NFL. Football is obviously a high aggression sport where emotions can carry a lot of weight.

Is Hall Becoming One of the Breakout Stars of 2026?

When the Seattle Seahawks extended Hall, they showed their commitment to him as one of the core players of this defense. While not necessarily a big name yet, Hall’s presence increases every year. Perhaps 2026 is when he will truly breakout as a star player in the NFL given his star role in the debut episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Over his three year career including the NFL Playoffs, Hall has produced 110 combined tackles and 12 sacks. Even though that is not an insane rate of performance, Hall still grades out as one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. PFF gave him a 73.3 grade with a 72.6 pass rush grade and a 73.9 run defense grade. He’s an all around great player who still could grow with his commitment to Seattle made.