Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Brings Excitement as Minicamp Ends

The Seattle Seahawks ended their three-day minicamp on Thursday ahead of the upcoming ring ceremony. On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks will host a private ceremony so the team can receive their Super Bowl rings. The occasion brought a ton of excitement to minicamp as the team showcased their unique bond as a team.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams said, “We’re excited. But I think it’s just our culture. I think that’s what I love about it. I think regardless of the situation, regardless if we were getting our rings today or it’s the last day of practice, breaking for OTAs, I think we just play with passion, energy. We love each other. We love coming to work. So I think any given day, we’re having these type of practices.”

The Super Bowl ring ceremony also gives an opportunity for all of the players from last year’s roster to unite together before the upcoming season.

Williams added, “I was talking about how last night felt like Christmas Eve for me. It was hard for me to go to sleep. It was hard for me to stay asleep. I was waking up at, like 3 or 5 a.m. just excited for today. I’m excited for my teammates and it’s just going to feel like a reunion and, kind of make us relive that moment of grinding all last season and this is our reward.”

Seattle Seahawk Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Shows Team’s Passion

Seattle Seahawks starting left guard Grey Zabel also looks forward for Thursday night’s event. February’s Super Bowl victory was Zabel’s first of his career and it came during his rookie season.

He said, “What a better way to kind of celebrate the end of OTAs and minicamp, then to have this kind of party… It’s going to be great. We’re going to have a ton of fun. Probably have a few brewskis in there tonight and enjoy each other.”

Zabel also quipped about how some of his friends around the league were jealous that he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in his first season.

“I do got some other buddies in the NFL that are pretty, pretty mad that Year 1, made it happen. It’s one of those deals that’ll probably wear it tonight, then throw it in the safe and move on to next year and go try and get that second one.”

He also wonders about how nice the ring will be or how much it will weigh.

“I want to know if my hand is just going to completely fall down to my waist with how heavy it is. A lot of people are saying it’s a big ring, but it’s one of those deals it’s going to be cool to celebrate.”

Ring Ceremony Will Help Team Focus for Upcoming Season

Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abraham Lucas buys into head coach Mike MacDonald’s ‘move it forward’ messaging. His focus is on the 2026-27 NFL Season, and tonight will help bring the closure the team needs.

Lucas said, “In my mind, I’ve kind of moved forward a little bit, but there’s, like, an official cap off to last year, then like Mike said, run it forward to the next year.”

The Seahawks relate to MacDonald’s motto as they look to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Lucas continued, “I think it’s the epitome of a championship team mindset that, you know you did it great, but you got to keep going. You know, there’s no time to really dilly dally on it. I mean, you have events like this tonight that’ll take place where you celebrate it, but after tonight, it’s not going to matter for next year.”

Zabel also agrees with the notion that the team needs to keep their eyes ahead instead of focusing on the past.

He said, “We got to start preparing for this next year and kind of understand we’re a new team. Got a lot of new pieces and figure out how to win games this next year.”