Ex-Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Sends Message After Joining Titans

Former Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn’t find the same money in free agency that he enjoyed in the Pacific Northwest.

The Tennessee Titans signed him for a one-year, $4 million contract deal on Wednesday. That’s well south of his old deal with the Seahawks of four years, $69 million before the team’s salary-cap saving release of Lockett this offseason.

“I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory,” Lockett posted on X.com on Wednesday night.

Lockett will pair with Titans star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and the duo will likely get to catch passes from potential No. 1 pick Cam Ward. The Titans pick first in Thursday’s NFL Draft, Ward is the likely selection out of Miami after a stellar college career.

A three-time All-Pro, Lockett has plenty of football left, and he isn’t far removed from his four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, a streak that ended in 2023. The past two seasons, Lockett averaged 64 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns per year.

Tyler Lockett Had an Excellent 10-Year Run With the Seahawks

Seattle found a strong, consistent, and durable performer in Lockett when the team drafted him with a third-round pick in 2015.

Lockett has 661 receptions, 8,594 yards, and 61 touchdowns in 161 games from his 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He only missed one game in that span, and he played in seven playoff games between 2015 and 2022, too.

Lockett, who had 29 catches for 510 yards and two scores in his playoff career, notably had a big reception in the 2015 Super Bowl, which set up the Seahawks with a chance to win. Ultimately, the Seahawks fell short on an interception against the New England Patriots that year, but his catch will remain one of the more memorable ones in Seahawks history.

Lockett took off right away as a rookie with 51 receptions, 644 yards, and six touchdowns as he earned All-Pro honors. He did it again in 2016 and 2017 plus a Pro Bowl appearance despite the fact he never made more than 45 catches, 597 yards, or two touchdowns in those seasons.

Lockett earned a three-year, $30.75 million rookie contract extension in 2018, and made the most of it on the field with a career year at the time of 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He then made 1,000 yards for the first time in his career during the 2019 season with 82 catches for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lockett then hit 100 catches in a season for the first time in 2019 amid 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He followed that up with a career-high 1,175 yards plus eight touchdowns amid 73 catches.

While Lockett did almost all of that catching passes from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the 5-foot-10 wideout kept performing when Geno Smith took over under center in 2022. Locket had 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns in Smith’s first year, and the former Kansas State standout caught 79 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. That said, Lockett only had 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the team.

How Tyler Lockett Fits in With the Titans

Lockett gives the Titans another high-caliber receiver for an offense that finished 25th or worse for yards and scoring last season.

Tennessee had subpar quarterback play from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, but Ridley still had a solid season as he caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans didn’t have much receiving depth after Ridley as neither Nick Westbrook-Ikhine nor Tyler Boyd caught more than 39 passes or gained more than 497 yards.