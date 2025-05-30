Seahawks Trade Idea Brings Them All-Pro Help On Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are still very much in need of a small offensive boost in the trenches.

Despite adding offensive line utility man, Grey Zabel, who will most likely start at left guard, the Seahawks still need some competition at the right guard spot opposite him.

Olu Oluwatimi showed enough to be promoted by the team as the presumed starter at center, but there is still a big hole at the other guard spot next to him.

2024 third round pick, Christian Haynes played 167 snaps in his rookie season and achieved a rip-roaring grade of 48.5 from Pro Football Focus, substantially below the average starter. Fellow option at guard, 2023 fourth rounder, Anthony Bradford, scored similarly poorly with a 48.3 grade from PFF.

The Seahawks Need To Add More Options On The Interior Of The Offensive Line

Consequently, it may well behoove the Seahawks; who have already made some smart moves this offseason in trading Geno Smith whilst bringing in the equally capable Sam Darnold, and adding former Offensive Player of the Year, Cooper Kupp, whilst simultaneously trading DK Metcalf to Steelers for a second round draft pick; to add another guard via trade.

And a strong candidate for this could well be Cleveland Browns‘ All-Pro guard, Wyatt Teller.

Teller is in the final year of his 4 year, $56 million extension signed with the organization back in November 2021, and after a near half decade spell as one of the top guards in football in the early 2020s, his form has now started to regress in recent seasons.

After hitting his peak in 2022, Teller had a slight down year in 2023, which was followed by an even greater drop in play in 2024 after the Browns lost legendary offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, to the Tennessee Titans – where his son, Brian, is the head coach.

Trading For Wyatt Teller Would Make A Lot Of Sense For The Seattle Seahawks

Whilst’s Teller’s play remains only just above-average – he scored a 62 PFF grade in 2024, it is his run grade that has suffered more than his pass protection grade. Something that, for Seattle, may be preferable as they look to ensure Darnold has a clean pocket in his first year with the franchise.

At 31, he is hardly a long-term option, but could well provide some additional o-line reinforcements to a team that desperately needs functionality on the interior. And the Browns already have his ready-made replacement for the 2025 season in 2024 third round pick, Zac Zinter.

The Browns – who remain deep in cap hell – also get to pass off one of their highly paid assets in 2025 to a team that has the 8th most cap space remaining this year in the Seahawks, who still have over $31 million of vacant financial room. Although the amount of the financial responsibilities of the contract that the Seahawks would be willing to take on would likely influence the

Seattle Seahawks get: Wyatt Teller, 2026 Seventh Round Pick

Cleveland Browns get: 2026 Fifth Round Pick