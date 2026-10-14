Seattle Seahawks Make Zach Charbonnet Decision Before Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks will have to wait at least another week for reinforcements in their struggling backfield.

Seattle officially ruled out running back Zach Charbonnet for Thursday’s October 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, confirming what head coach Mike Macdonald had suggested earlier in the week.

Charbonnet was listed as a limited participant on all three of Seattle’s injury reports this week as he continues recovering from a torn ACL. Despite making progress toward a return, the Seahawks aren’t ready to put him back on the field.

The decision leaves Seattle without both Charbonnet and rookie running back Jadarian Price for a third consecutive game, adding pressure to a rushing attack that has struggled with turnovers.

Zach Charbonnet Will Miss Seahawks’ Game Against Broncos

Charbonnet has not played this season after suffering a torn ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January.

The running back began the regular season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before returning to practice ahead of Week 4.

Although his practice window has opened, Seattle has remained cautious about activating him.

After Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the 49ers, Macdonald explained that the team wasn’t planning on having Charbonnet available for Thursday’s game.

“The plan right now isn’t for sure for him to play,” Macdonald said, according to the Seahawks’ official website. “That could change, but as of right now, he’s not going to play.”

Macdonald reiterated Monday that the Seahawks needed agreement from everyone involved in Charbonnet’s recovery before allowing him to return.

That process includes the running back’s confidence in his knee and whether he has received enough practice exposure to withstand the demands of an NFL game.

Wednesday’s official designation confirms Seattle won’t rush that decision to get Charbonnet on the field against Denver.

Seahawks Running Backs Face Pressure After Costly Turnovers

Charbonnet’s absence is particularly frustrating for a Seattle offense that desperately needs stability at running back.

During Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson each lost fumbles, contributing to a disastrous turnover performance.

Seattle committed four turnovers in the 32-29 defeat, with its mistakes helping the 49ers generate 21 points.

Macdonald addressed the problem during his Monday radio appearance, emphasizing that protecting the football is a non-negotiable part of Seattle’s offensive identity.

Without Charbonnet, the Seahawks will again lean on Wilson and Holani, with Velus Jones Jr. providing another option.

Seattle also signed Robert Henry Jr. ahead of the 49ers game, although he was inactive Sunday.

Complicating matters further is Price’s continued absence. The rookie remains on injured reserve, preventing Seattle from turning to another anticipated contributor in its backfield.

The Seahawks entered the season with high expectations for Charbonnet, particularly after Kenneth Walker III departed in free agency.

Instead, Seattle heads into another important game relying on a makeshift rotation that has struggled to secure the football.

Seahawks Receive Encouraging Jaxon Smith-Njigba News

While Charbonnet will sit out, Wednesday’s injury report included some positive developments elsewhere on Seattle’s offense.

Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was listed as a full participant after being limited Monday and Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

Smith-Njigba carries no game designation, putting him on track to play against the Broncos.

Running back George Holani, who appeared on the injury report with rib and knee issues, was also a full participant throughout the week and has no game designation.

The Seahawks ruled out linebackers Drake Thomas (ankle) and Chazz Surratt (calf), while defensive tackle Leonard Williams (ankle) was limited throughout the week but received no game designation.

For Charbonnet, attention now turns toward Seattle’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks have not announced a definitive return date, and his eventual activation will depend on the same medical and practice considerations that kept him sidelined against Denver.