Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce 3 Roster Moves During NFL Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, much like all other National Football League teams, have officially kicked off their 2026 campaign with the beginning of training camp.

The start of training camp usually means that roster moves start trickling in as the practices progress, and the team cuts its roster down to 53 players. We’re still a long way away from that, but on Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced three roster moves.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decisions on 3 Players During Training Camp

There is no shortage of storylines coming from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp. The biggest (as of yesterday) is Vita Vea requesting a trade out of Tampa. Others include the first training camp in 13 seasons without wide receiver Mike Evans, and Baker Mayfield and his ongoing contract discussions.

However, aside from that, on Monday, there was a trio of roster moves, which are worth noting.

Bucs reporter Scott Smith wrote (via X) about the roster moves:

“The Bucs made three roster moves in advance of training camp on Tuesday. Rookie S Ja’Qurious Conley was waived/NFI, while CB Chase Lucas and DL Haggai Ndubuisi were placed on the active/PUP list.”

He also wrote (on Buccaneers.com) about the transactions:

“There were no corresponding player addition with the Conley waiver, which means the Buccaneers have an open spot on their 91-man camp roster. Lucas and Ndubuisi continue to count against the roster limit while on active/PUP. They can be removed from the PUP list at any time and return to practice, but it is necessary to give them that designation at the start of training camp to preserve the option of placing them on reserve/PUP during the cutdown to 53-man rosters in late August.”

You know training camp is officially underway when players start to either get waived, placed on the PUP list, or injured reserve. As Smith notes, the 91-man camp roster has an open spot, so be on the lookout for another transaction to take place here in the coming days.

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More on Ja’Quarious Conley, Chase Lucas, and Haggai Ndubuisi

Conley signed out of Charlotte. He had previously played at the University of North Carolina, but as an undrafted player, he will now look to join another NFL team’s training camp roster.

Chase Lucas was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. His most recent NFL stint came with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, where he totaled nine tackles and a pass defended.

As for Haggai Ndubuisi, he entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program in 2022 and has appeared in 1 NFL game as a defensive tackle (2025 with the Houston Texans).

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