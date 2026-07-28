Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield Take a Massive Risk

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield reach an impasse in contract negotiations, Fox Sports insider Greg Auman indicates that the two sides have stopped negotiations. This immediately follows after ESPN reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mayfield were far apart in negotiations.

Mayfield will play out 2026 on the final year of his three year $100 million contract that he signed prior to the 2024 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mayfield sparred for months to work out an extension. However, Mayfield set a deadline for the start of training camp. With training camp set to begin, any bargaining will conclude until the end of the 2026 NFL season.

If an agreement is not reach by free agency in March of 2027, the Buccaneers have the option to use the franchise tag. The franchise tag for quarterbacks should cost approximately $50 million. That will also give the organization a longer period of time to work out something with their signal caller.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Will Play 2026 Without a New Contract

As recent predictions have feared, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mayfield risk parting ways in the 2027 offseason. By not accepting the Buccaneers offer, Mayfield bets on himself and decides to be patient with his new contract. 2025 was a down season because of injuries and poor play. Perhaps this season will be different, and a return to form for Mayfield. In the early part of 2025, many regarded him as an MVP candidate. Although, the Buccaneers missed the playoffs for the first time in the Mayfield era once injuries plagued the roster.

From Tampa Bay’s angle, they do not want to give a quarterback an extreme amount of money if he is not going to help them contend for a Super Bowl. That being said, are they prepared if Mayfield leaves in free agency? Recent conversation speculates that the Buccaneers are unlikely to use the franchise tag to keep Mayfield. If they decide to let him walk, the Buccaneers will surely walk closer to drafting a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Numbers Between Both Sides Are Too Far Off

Mayfield wants to be paid on the tier of quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and certainly more than Daniel Jones. However, the Buccaneers as a team are entering a new stage. They cannot pay Mayfield on that level unless they are confident they have a great roster. They are preparing for the worst in case this group is not prepared to contend anymore.

With star defensive tackle Vita Vea also requesting a trade, the Buccaneers are on the precipice of a rebuild. They want to build through the draft. If 2026 does not yield promising results, there will be many new faces in Tampa Bay regardless of the quarterback position. Yet, likely there as well.