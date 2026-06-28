Baker Mayfield Sends Clear New Message to Buccaneers on Contract Extension Talks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy this offseason, and while they have done quite a bit of work over the past few months, you can make an argument that their biggest move still has yet to be made. That’s because star quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking for a contract extension from the Bucs that has not come his way just yet.

As he prepares to enter the final year of his current deal, Mayfield has not been shy in expressing his desire to become one of the top-paid players at his position in the league. To this point, Tampa Bay hasn’t shown much of a desire to meet his sky-high asking price, which has led to an ongoing stalemate between the two sides. Mayfield knows things are tense right now, but he made it clear that his goal is to spend his long-term future with the Bucs.

Baker Mayfield Reaffirms Commitment to Buccaneers Amid Contract Stalemate

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Since landing with the Buccaneers back in 2023, Mayfield has established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections in his first two years with the team, but some cracks in the team’s armor began to pop up when it collapsed down the stretch and ended up missing the playoffs entirely.

Despite being forced to play in an offense that was constantly battered by injuries, Mayfield still put up solid numbers last year (343/543, 3,693 YDS, 26 TD, 11 INT, 55 CAR, 382 YDS, 1 TD). However, he’s not looking to get paid around $55-$60 million per year, even though he is set to enter his age-31 season.

Mayfield’s contract demands are quite expensive, and considering how last season unfolded, it’s not exactly surprising to see the team isn’t rushing to hand its starting quarterback this sort of deal. While Mayfield has been stern in making his wishes clear, he’s reaffirmed his desire to spend the next several years of his career in Tampa Bay.

“I would love to be there,” Mayfield admitted when speaking to reporters at his annual football camp in Norman, Oklahoma. “I think both sides want to get it done. Now, it’s a matter of finding that middle ground and what makes both sides happy … I want to be there long-term. They’ve treated me right.”

What Should the Buccaneers Do with Baker Mayfield?

It’s tough to figure out what the Buccaneers do with Mayfield, because he has put them in a bad spot. He’s been a great fit with the team, but the front office simply cannot justify paying him the sort of money he’s looking for at this point in time. Had Mayfield just led Tampa Bay to a championship, it’s probably a different story, but again, this team didn’t make the playoffs last year.

Unless Mayfield lowers his asking price, it’s tough to see the Bucs caving and giving him what he wants. Sure, he could ball out in 2026 and prove himself to be worth that sort of money, but based on last season, he seems to be trending in the wrong direction. It’s tough to admit, but Tampa Bay is probably better off letting Mayfield play out the final year of his contract before revisiting his status next offseason.