Baker Mayfield Sends Clear Message to Buccaneers After Panthers Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a convincing 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The result offered a positive moment for Tampa Bay after a difficult start to the 2026 NFL season. The Buccaneers had struggled to close out games and find consistency on offense.

The matchup also marked Baker Mayfield’s return after he missed three games with a dislocated right thumb. The quarterback had suffered the injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. His return came as Tampa Bay looked to improve its performance and find a stronger rhythm heading into the next stage of the season.

The Buccaneers produced points on offense, defense, and special teams against Carolina. Their performance helped secure a road win and gave the team a result to build on.

Baker Mayfield Opens Up After Returning From Thumb Injury

Baker Mayfield said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers showed the value of their preparation, team unity, and game-day mindset. After his first game back from injury, the quarterback emphasized that the team should maintain its approach, regardless of the results.

“It was a victory, didn’t matter how it looked, but it’s nice to see guys to see the attitude, intentionality, the mental side of it,” Mayfield said.

He explained that the team had been working on playing together and building stronger connections on the field. The win showed what those efforts could produce when the players followed the same approach.

“What I said, you don’t change the process just because it results,” Mayfield added. “One thing we’ve been working on how to play together, how to come together. So to see it come together and have a win like this, the guys need to continue to build on that.”

Mayfield also emphasized the importance of the work done during the week. He wants the Buccaneers to carry the same energy and mindset into future games.

“We know what the recipe is for us when it comes to the work throughout the week, and when it comes to the energy and the mindset on game day. So just got to continue that,” he said.

Mayfield completed 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown against Carolina, connecting with Tez Johnson on a 14-yard score. Tampa Bay’s running game and defense dominated, reducing the need for a high-volume passing attack.

The victory was particularly important after Mayfield missed three games. However, his postgame comments focused on the team’s preparation and collective performance rather than his individual statistics.

Buccaneers Show Strength Across All Three Phases

Tampa Bay dominated Carolina with contributions from its offense, defense and special teams. The Buccaneers rushed for 258 yards on 49 carries, giving the offense a strong foundation throughout the game.

Bucky Irving led the rushing attack with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Sean Tucker added 52 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The running game helped Tampa Bay control the clock and reduce pressure on Mayfield during his return.

The defense also made key plays. Calijah Kancey returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown after Al-Quadin Muhammad forced a fumble from Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Tampa Bay also scored on a rare defensive two-point conversion. After Tykee Smith blocked a Carolina extra-point attempt, Zyon McCollum returned the ball to the end zone.

Those contributions helped the Buccaneers build a 33-6 halftime lead. Carolina struggled to recover, while Tampa Bay maintained control through the second half.

The result also gave the Buccaneers a chance to move forward after a frustrating opening stretch. Mayfield described the victory as an internal statement about what the team could achieve when its different units worked together.

Tampa Bay will next prepare for a divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on November 1. Mayfield’s message is clear, the Buccaneers need to maintain their preparation, energy, and unity instead of assuming one win has solved everything.