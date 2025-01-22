Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Gets Shocking News on Future

It all seemed like a done deal. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was going to take the next, logical step and become an NFL head coach after just 1 brilliant season running Tampa Bay’s offense.

Not so fast.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 22 that Coen was spurning the Jacksonville Jaguars to stay in Tampa Bay and become one of the NFL’s highest paid coordinators and get 1 more season running one of the NFL’s most high octane offenses after helping quarterback Baker Mayfield have a career year in 2024.

“Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars’ head coaching job to stay in Tampa on a new contract that now will place him amongst the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on January 22. “Bucs are keeping their OC.”

The Jaguars formally requested an interview with Coen on January 7 and he had a second interview scheduled for this week.

On January 21, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the Buccaneers were operating under the belief Coen would be offered the Jacksonville job.

According to Front Office Sports, the 2 highest paid offensive coordinators in the NFL were Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens and Mike Kafka of the New York Giants at approximately $3 million per year.

Coen Makes Most of Opportunity in Tampa Bay

Coen already had familiarity with Mayfield from their brief time together on the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay went 10-7 won a fourth consecutive NFC South Division title in 2024 but saw its season come to an end with a 23-20 home loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round on January 12.

Mayfield finished third in the NFL in passing yards (4,500), second in touchdowns (41) while also shocking opponents by running for a career high 378 yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Mayfield was not one of the 3 quarterbacks on the NFC Pro Bowl roster on January 2 — technically the Pro Bowl Games — left off in favor of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and the starter, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Jaguars One of NFL’s Worst-Run Franchises

The Jaguars have become a stumbling, bumbling mess in recent years despite landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — one of the most highly sought-after prospects at his position in recent memory.

After head coach Doug Pederson was fired following a 4-13 season in 2024, Lawrence is now set to have his third head coach in 5 seasons following his disastrous rookie year with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and 3 seasons with Pederson — including an AFC South Division title along with a playoff comeback for the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season.

For Coen and the Buccaneers, next year’s offense brings back almost every single one of its key components from 2024, including Mayfield, star rookie running back Bucky Irving, NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, NFL All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans and and up-and-coming rookie wide receiver in Jalen McMillan.