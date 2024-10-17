The 10 Best Buccaneers Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

DO NOT PUBLISH

Founded in 1976, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have carved out a remarkable legacy in the NFL, highlighted by unforgettable moments, passionate fans, and a cadre of quarterbacks who have shaped the franchise’s history.

From daring playmakers to strategic masterminds, the Bucs have showcased a diverse array of signal-callers who’ve left their mark on the field. We’ll dive deep into the storied history of the Buccaneers to spotlight the 10 best quarterbacks who have donned the iconic pewter and red.

Here’s our take on the best QBs in Buccaneers history, celebrating their achievements and memorable performances along the way.

10. Chris Simms

Years as a Buccaneer: 2004-2008

Chris Simms was a dynamic presence at quarterback for the Buccaneers during his tenure, from 2004 to 2008. Known for his strong arm and sharp football IQ, Simms’ best season was 2005, when he made 11 starts after starter Brian Griese tore an ACL in Week 6. Handed a 5-1 record to play with, Simms was a passable steward of the Bucs’ offense, going 6-4 as a starter leading the Bucs to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth. That season, he passed for 2,035 yards and 10 touchdowns against 7 interceptions.

In the 2005 NFC Wild Card game against Washington, he threw for 198 yards and 2 interceptions in a 17-10 loss. Simms’ ability to read defenses and deliver under pressure made him a key asset for the team. Although his career in Tampa Bay was hampered by injuries, his leadership and talent left a lasting impact on the franchise and its fans.

9. Trent Dilfer

Years as a Buccaneer: 1994-1999

Championships & awards: Pro Bowl selection (1997)

Iconic performance Moment: In the 1997 season, Dilfer led the Buccaneers to a crucial victory over the Miami Dolphins , throwing for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Trent Dilfer played a pivotal role in the Buccaneers’ resurgence during the late 1990s. Known for his leadership and decision-making skills, he was instrumental in developing a strong defensive unit and improving the team’s overall performance. His standout year in 1997 earned him a Pro Bowl selection, where he demonstrated his ability to manage games effectively. Dilfer’s contributions during his tenure laid the groundwork for the team’s future success, and his calm demeanor and competitive spirit made him a respected figure in the locker room and by fans.

8. Doug Williams

Years as a Buccaneer: 1978-1982

Championships & awards: Pro Bowl selection (1980)

Doug Williams is a significant figure in Buccaneers history, known for his strong arm and leadership on the field. During his tenure from 1978 to 1982, Williams demonstrated his playmaking ability and resilience, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1980. He played a crucial role in elevating the Buccaneers during a formative period for the franchise. His impressive performance in the 1980 season, where he became the first quarterback in Buccaneers history to throw for over 3,000 yards, helped set the stage for the team’s future successes.

7. Steve DeBerg

Years as a Buccaneer: 1984-1987, 1992-1993

Steve DeBerg was a key figure for the Buccaneers in the early 1990s, providing veteran leadership and stability at quarterback. During his Pro Bowl season in 1990, he helped the team achieve a 10-6 record, marking one of the franchise’s best seasons at that time. DeBerg threw for 2,488 yards and 19 touchdowns that year, demonstrating his ability to manage the game effectively. His calm demeanor and experience made him a fan favorite, as he connected skillfully with receivers and kept the team competitive. Though his time in Tampa Bay was relatively short, DeBerg’s legacy as a reliable quarterback during a transitional period remains an integral part of Buccaneers history.

6. Vinny Testaverde

Years as a Buccaneer: 1987-1992

Championships & awards: 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1991, 1992) NFL MVP finalist (1991)



Vinny Testaverde was a pivotal figure for the Buccaneers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, serving as the team’s starting quarterback from 1987 to 1992. Known for his strong arm, he became a standout player despite early struggles with interceptions. His 1991 Pro Bowl selection, after throwing for 3,059 yards and 17 touchdowns, showcased his improvement and leadership. While the Bucs faced challenges during his tenure, Testaverde’s ability to make big plays and guide the offense left a lasting impact on the franchise, marking him as an important figure in the team’s history.

5. Josh Freeman

Years as a Buccaneer: 2009-2013

Championships & awards: NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2010) Pro Bowl selection (2012)

Iconic performance: Freeman’s standout game came on October 21, 2012, when he threw for 420 yards and 3 touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Freeman was a key quarterback for the Buccaneers during his five seasons with the team from 2009 to 2013. Known for his powerful arm and mobility, Freeman quickly became a central figure in the offense. His breakout season in 2010 saw him pass for 3,451 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the team to a 10-6 record and narrowly missing the playoffs.

Freeman’s dual-threat ability made him a dynamic force on the field, and his leadership was instrumental in Tampa Bay’s resurgence during that period. Though his career faced ups and downs, Freeman’s contributions were vital during a critical rebuilding phase for the franchise.

4. Brian Griese

Years as a Buccaneer: 2004-2005, 2008

Championships & awards: Pro Bowl selection (2000)

Brian Griese brought a wealth of experience to the Buccaneers during his two separate stints from 2004 to 2005 and again in 2008 after being acquired from the Chicago Bears. Known for his intelligence, accuracy, and veteran leadership, Griese played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Bucs’ offense.

In 2004, he posted one of the most efficient seasons of his career, completing 69.3% of his passes for 2,632 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. His ability to thrive in high-pressure situations was evident in 2005 when he orchestrated a dramatic comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns to secure a 17-16 win. Although his time in Tampa Bay was relatively brief, Griese’s knack for clutch performances and leadership kept the Buccaneers competitive in the NFC South. His contributions mark him as a key figure in the franchise’s history during the mid-2000s.

3. Jameis Winston

Years as a Buccaneer: 2015-2019

Championships & awards: NFL passing yards leader (2019) Pro Bowl selection (2015)



Jameis Winston brought an electrifying presence to the Buccaneers during his five-year stint with the team from 2015 to 2019. Drafted first overall in 2015, Winston quickly made a name for himself with his strong arm and ability to extend plays under pressure. Despite facing inconsistencies, his relentless competitive spirit was evident throughout his tenure. In 2019, Winston showcased his potential by leading the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and throwing 33 touchdown passes, albeit with 30 interceptions. His time in Tampa Bay was marked by thrilling performances, solidifying his place in Buccaneers history as a dynamic and polarizing figure.

Brad Johnson

Years as a Buccaneer: 2001-2008

Championships & awards:

Super Bowl Champion (XXXVII)

Pro Bowl selection (2003)

Iconic performance Moment:

In Super Bowl XXXVII, Johnson threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns, leading the Bucs to a dominant victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Brad Johnson was a steady and reliable force at quarterback for the Buccaneers during his tenure from 2001 to 2008. His leadership and veteran experience were instrumental in guiding Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl victory in 2003. Known for his game management skills and precision, Johnson threw for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns that season, earning a Pro Bowl selection and helping the team to an impressive 12-4 record. His calm, composed demeanor on the field and ability to perform under pressure made him a beloved figure among teammates and fans, cementing his legacy in Buccaneers history.

Tom Brady

Years as a Buccaneer: 2020-2022

Championships & awards:

Super Bowl Champion (LV)

Super Bowl MVP (LV)

NFL MVP (2021)

3-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2021, 2022)

Iconic performance Moment:

In Super Bowl LV, Brady threw for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to a historic victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020 marked a transformative chapter in the franchise’s history. Widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady brought a wealth of experience, unparalleled skill, and an unwavering competitive spirit to the team. His leadership was crucial in guiding the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, where he threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his legendary ability to perform under pressure. During the 2020 season, Brady led the league in touchdown passes (40) and passing yards (4,633), further solidifying his status as a top-tier quarterback. Brady’s contributions helped end a nearly 20-year playoff victory drought for the Buccaneers, bringing a renewed sense of hope and excitement to the fan base. Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Brady’s work ethic and commitment to excellence set a new standard for his teammates, inspiring a passionate fan base and leaving a lasting legacy in Tampa Bay.

There you have it—our ranking of the top 10 Buccaneers quarterbacks of all time! Each player has contributed uniquely to the franchise’s history, helping shape its identity and success. Whether it’s clutch performances, record-breaking seasons, or pioneering achievements, these quarterbacks have left their mark on the Buccaneers and the NFL at large. Who do you think should be included in this list? Share your thoughts in the comments below!