Buccaneers Get Huge Support From Insider Poll About NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of expectations to have a good NFL season with a strong roster. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will attempt to lead Tampa Bay to contention for the Super Bowl. One insider poll from Yahoo led to a group of insiders voting on the biggest topics entering the NFL season. Eight of the site’s top experts voted for which teams will win every division including the NFC South.

Yahoo saw six of the eight names picking the Buccaneers to win the NFC South and easily make the playoffs without having to worry about the Wild Card. This poll represents more than just eight pundits since it follows the general consensus that most fans and media personalities expect to happen. The New Orleans Saints received the other two votes to see them viewed as Tampa Bay’s biggest challenger.

NFL fans witness huge surprises every season to warrant the Buccaneers not buying into their own hype. Projected top teams flounder and secondary teams thrive more often in the NFL than any team sports. Last season saw Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and the Carolina Panthers tied with the same 8-9 record. Carolina won the tiebreaker, so the Buccaneers will have to end a playoff drought to reach success.

Why Everyone Believes In Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is considered a strong favorite to win the division and make the playoffs based on the all-around roster. Both offense and defense see the Buccaneers being able to win games on both sides of the field behind head coach Todd Bowles.

Mayfield recently signed a huge contract to remain as the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Strong wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin giving Mayfield three great weapons will see Tampa Bay relying on the passing game all season to warrant the massive contract.

The Buccaneers witnessed a huge blow of losing former franchise wide receiver Mike Evans after 12 years of being an elite offensive weapon. Evans joining the San Francisco 49ers sees a new look offense, but Tampa Bay has more than enough talent to make up for it.

Other Polls Show Buccaneers Have Tough Path

Yahoo’s poll saw their experts voting 75% in favor of Tampa Bay over the other NFC South teams to win the division. However, other polls and odds sites show a more competitive division. The Buccaneers are considered a slight favorite with New Orleans second, but both Carolina and the Atlanta Falcons have a fair chance on most outlets.

ESPN’s odds for the NFC South:

Tampa Bay: +164 New Orleans: +255 Carolina: + 350 Atlanta: +400

All four teams are given respect by ESPN and most betting markets. New Orleans adding star running back Travis Etienne Jr. to the roster gives them a lot more confidence from odds makers. The Saints will provide a fair challenge and both other teams are viable threats.

Tampa Bay must get off to a good start to avoid falling behind if one of the other teams piles up wins early. The first month sees the Buccaneers having a mixed bag of a schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.